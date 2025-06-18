The New York Yankees find themselves in one of the coldest offensive stretches in recent memory entering Wednesday's clash against the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees, who are third in MLB in runs scored, have managed to tally just four runs over their last five games and come into Wednesday's matchup on a three-game scoreless streak. The Angels have gotten some excellent starts from their pitchers through two games in this series and can win the four-game series Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.53 ERA) will try to replicate what Jose Soriano and Kyle Hendricks did to this Yankees lineup through the first two games, though this could be a spot for the Bronx Bombers to get right. Kochanowicz has gone past the fourth inning just twice in his last five starts, and he's allowed four runs in four of those outings. The Yankees are hoping Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 3.96 ERA) can build off his last appearance against a weak Angels lineup. Yarbrough got lit up for eight runs on nine hits in four innings against the Red Sox but was better against Boston last time out, giving up just one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Kochanowicz's strikeouts prop is set at 3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook (Over -110, Under -115), while Yarbrough's line is up to 4.5 (Over +105, Under -135). The model likes the Over on Kochanowicz's prop but the Under on Yarbrough's.

Despite New York's offensive struggles, oddsmakers are largely featuring Yankees hitters when it comes to home run props. Aaron Judge (+210) is the favorite to homer, while Giancarlo Stanton (+265), Ben Rice (+330), Trent Grisham (+340) and Austin Wells (+360) round out the top five. Angels superstar Mike Trout, who has struggled this season, is +380 to hit a home run Wednesday.

The Yankees are -225 favorites (wager $225 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Angels are +183 (wager $100 to win $183) underdogs. The total is 9.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Angels-Yankees, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Angels vs. Yankees on Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 6/18 | 7:05 p.m. ET



Money line

Pick: Yankees -225

New York wins in 68% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Angels +1.5 (-105)

Los Angeles covers in 54% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5

The Under hits in 55.1% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.3, Angels 4.0