Thursday's MLB slate features a Lone Star State showdown in the AL West when the Houston Astros visit the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network in the first of a four-game series. Both teams enter Thursday down a game to the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, with the Astros sitting at 22-20 and the Rangers at 23-21. Houston is coming off back-to-back series wins over the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, and Texas is on a five-game winning streak.

This game features a stellar pitching matchup as Hunter Brown gets the ball for Houston while Texas counters with Jacob deGrom. Brown has been incredible for the Astros this year, sporting a 6-1 record and a minuscule 1.48 ERA. As for deGrom, the two-time Cy Young winner appears to be healthy for the first time in years, and he's got a 2.72 ERA and 3-1 record for the Rangers. Both pitchers have strikeout props set at 6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Brown's Over at +100 and Under at -135, and deGrom's Over at +105 and Under at -140.

Both lineups feature some firepower as well. Yordan Alvarez has the shortest odds to homer at +290, followed by Texas' Adolis Garcia and Jake Burger, each of whom are priced at +500. It's worth noting Garcia has two career home runs in 15 at-bats against Brown.

The Rangers are -131 favorites (wager $131 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The Astros are +111 (wager $100 to win $111) underdogs on the road. The total is 7 runs, with the Over and Under each at -110.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections and MLB picks for Thursday's Astros-Rangers game.

HOUSTON ASTROS at TEXAS RANGERS | 5/15 | 8:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Astros +111

Houston wins in 50% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Astros +1.5 (-198)

Houston covers in 71% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7

The Over hits in 62.2% of simulations

Projected score: Astros 4.6, Rangers 4.3