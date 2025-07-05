The Houston Astros had a memorable July 4, with their offense providing plenty of fireworks against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Houston crushed Los Angeles 18-1 on Friday night, handing Los Angeles its worst home loss ever at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will be looking for revenge on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

For sports fans interested in MLB betting and looking to get the latest Astros vs. Dodgers odds, MLB player props and best MLB bets today, here's what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about Saturday's contest.

Shohei Ohtani gets the nod for his fourth start of the season with the Dodgers. He's served as an opener in his first three outings, allowing just one run in four innings so far this campaign. His last start was the first time this season he pitched multiple innings, throwing two scoreless frames in a 9-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals on June 28. Ohtani's strikeout prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is at 1.5, with the Over at -158 and the Under at +118.

The Astros will counter with Framber Valdez, who has gone 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA in 17 starts this year. He's thrown two straight scoreless outings and is coming off a stellar June in which he allowed just six runs in 31 innings (1.74 ERA). Valdez's strikeout prop is at 4.5 (Over -159, Under +119), with the SportsLine Projection Model rating the Over as a 5-star recommendation thanks to a projection of 6.1 punchouts for this outing.

Besides being the starting pitcher, Ohtani also has the shortest odds at FanDuel to hit a home run in tonight's contest at +240. He's third in MLB with 30 homers, behind Cal Raleigh's 35 and Aaron Judge's 32. Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes and Dodgers catcher Will Smith are tied for the second-lowest odds at +420 apiece. Other notable names are Jose Altuve (who hit two homers on Friday against the Dodgers) at +480, Freddie Freeman at +480 and Mookie Betts at +500.

The Dodgers are -148 favorites (wager $148 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Astros are +124 underdogs (wager $100 to win $124). The total currently resides at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Astros vs. Dodgers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Astros vs. Dodgers on Saturday.

HOUSTON ASTROS vs LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 7/5 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -148

Los Angeles wins in 57% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Astros +1.5 (-174)

Houston covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-109)

The Over hits in 52.3% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 4.6, Astros 4.4