The Athletics have a temporary new home in Sacramento until the construction of their stadium in Las Vegas is complete, and they haven't fared very well at Sutter Health Park, going 8-13. But the team has performed quite well on the road this season and enters the middle contest of their three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday with the chance to clinch a road series win for the fifth time in seven opportunities in 2025.

Entering the set with a 4-1-1 series record and 14-7 overall mark on the road, the Athletics rolled to an 11-1 victory in Tuesday's opener against the reigning World Series champions. Jacob Wilson led an 18-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. It was the second four-hit performance in five games by the 23-year-old rookie shortstop, who is second in the major leagues with a .363 batting average.

Miguel Andujar and JJ Bleday both went deep and drove in two runs, while Jeffrey Springs allowed one run in seven innings for the Athletics. Will Smith and Michael Conforto recorded three hits apiece for Los Angeles, which had lost only three of its previous 18 home games this season.

Rookie right-hander Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 2.38 ERA) makes his third major-league start since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 2. The 25-year-old faced the Miami Marlins that evening and was superb, allowing one run and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over six innings to earn the win. Hoglund gave up just two runs across 5 1/3 frames against the Seattle Mariners in his next outing but settled for a no-decision.

The Dodgers counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-3, 1.80), who ranks second in the National League and seventh in the majors in ERA. The 26-year-old Japanese righty is coming off his worst start of the year, a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in which he was tagged for five runs and six hits over five innings.

Yamamoto's total strikeouts prop is set at 5.5 (Over -155/Under +120) at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Hoglund's is 4.5 (Over +135/Under -175).

Both teams are in the top 10 in the major leagues in home runs this year, with the Dodgers ranking second (64) and the Athletics tied for sixth (56). Reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani is among three players tied for fifth in the majors with 12 blasts, while Brent Rooker, who shared fourth place in the American League with 39 homers last season, has gone deep 10 times for the Athletics in 2025. Ohtani has the shortest odds to homer in Wednesday's game at +200, with teammates Freddie Freeman at +350 and Max Muncy at +400. Rooker has the shortest odds for the Athletics at +475.

The Dodgers are -279 favorites (wager $279 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Athletics are +226 (wager $100 to win $226) underdogs. The total is 8.5, with the Under at -102 and the Over at -118.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Athletics-Dodgers on Wednesday.

ATHLETICS at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 5/14 | 10:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -279

Los Angeles wins in 74% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Athletics +1.5 (+111)

The Athletics cover in 49% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 57.7% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5.7, Athletics 3.9