The Athletics make their second attempt to win their fifth road series of the season when they visit the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Entering the matchup with a 4-1-1 series record and a 13-7 overall mark away from home, the Athletics cruised to an 11-1 victory in the opener before suffering a 9-3 loss on Wednesday.

Jacob Wilson, who is third in the major leagues in hitting with a .354 average, led an 18-hit attack in Tuesday's triumph by going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI but was hitless in four at-bats on Wednesday. Tyler Soderstrom pulled even with Brent Rooker for the team lead with his 10th homer of the year and first since Apr. 17 in the loss.

The blast wasn't enough for the Athletics, however, as the Dodgers went deep four times to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time since a three-game slide from Apr. 22-25. One of those was a leadoff shot by reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is tied for fourth in the majors with 13 homers.

The Athletics aim for the series win behind Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 4.75 ERA), who will be making his ninth start of the season. The 29-year-old Dominican right-hander is seeking his first win in five outings after yielding four runs (three earned) over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the New York Yankees last Friday. Bido is 0-1 with 10 strikeouts across 10 frames in two career starts against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles righty Matt Sauer (1-0, 1.54) takes the mound for the first start of his major-league career. The 26-year-old made 14 relief appearances for the Kansas City Royals as a rookie in 2024 and has come out of the bullpen four times for the Dodgers this year. Sauer did not fare well against the Athletics in two relief outings last season, surrendering five runs over two innings.

Bido's total strikeouts prop is set at 4.5 (Over +132/Under -174) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Sauer's is 3.5 (Over +124/Under -158).

Both teams have been flexing their muscles this season, as the Dodgers are second in the majors with 68 home runs, while the Athletics rank sixth with 57 blasts. Ohtani has the shortest odds at FanDuel to homer in the series finale at +158, while teammate Freddie Freeman is at +320. Rooker has the shortest odds for the Athletics at +340.

The Dodgers are -204 favorites (wager $204 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Athletics are +169 (wager $100 to win $169) underdogs. The total is 9.5, with the Under at +103 and the Over at -123.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Athletics-Dodgers on Thursday.

ATHLETICS at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 5/15 | 10:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -204

Los Angeles wins in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-115)

The Athletics cover in 58% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9.5

The Over hits in 50.7% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5.5, Athletics 4.4