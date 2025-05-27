The next chapter in the race for the National League East title begins Tuesday when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies to open a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia currently occupies first place at 34-19, while Atlanta is in third at 25-27. Although the Braves have sputtered, they recently got their two most important players -- former MVP Ronald Acuna and ace Spencer Strider -- back from long stints on the injured list. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, with the game shown nationally on TBS.

Strider gets the ball Tuesday. The right-hander has been hit hard in his first two starts of the season, which came more than a month apart due to a hamstring injury. That extra ailment has made it hard for Strider to settle in after recovering from the arm injury that limited him to just two starts last year. A return to form will be key for the Braves' ambitions this year. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Strider is set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts for Tuesday, with the Over priced at +106 and the Under at -140.

Philadelphia will counter with left-hander Ranger Suarez. The southpaw has been a reliable presence in the Philly rotation for years now and has been serviceable again this season, pitching to a 3-0 record and a 3.70 ERA. FanDuel has set his strikeout total at 5.5, with the Over sitting at +126 and the Under at -160.

Kyle Schwarber has the shortest odds to hit a home run at FanDuel at +285. Braves stars Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. are all +400 to go deep, followed by Bryce Harper (+420), Marcell Ozuna (+450) and Sean Murphy (+450).

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Tuesday's Braves-Phillies game.

ATLANTA BRAVES at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 5/27 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies -111

Philadelphia wins in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-182)

Philadelphia covers in 73% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-110)

The Over hits in 54.1% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 4.8, Braves 4.4