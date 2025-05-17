The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of a three-game series, and the game will be televised nationally on FOX at 7:15 p.m. ET. These two teams are both underperforming a bit as we enter the second half of May. The Red Sox are two games under .500 at 22-24, while the Braves are 23-22.

Both teams sent their top starters to the mound Friday when Chris Sale got the ball for Atlanta against his old team, while the Red Sox countered with Garrett Crotchet. While Friday was a matchup of lefties, Saturday features two right-handed starters as Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.14 ERA) goes for the Braves while Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.41 ERA) starts for the Red Sox. Holmes allowed just one run over 6.1 innings in his last start against the Washington Nationals, and Giolito also gave up a single run over 6.2 innings against the Kansas City Royals the last time he got the ball.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Holmes is set at 5.5 strikeouts (Over +116, Under -154) while Giolito is set at 4.5 strikeouts (Over -168, Under +132).

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley has the shortest odds to hit a home run at +285, followed by Braves DH Marcell Ozuna (+310) and first baseman Matt Olson (+320). Third baseman Alex Bregman has the shortest odds for a Boston player at +330, followed by outfielder Wilyer Abreu (+350) and DH Rafael Devers (+370).

The Red Sox are -120 favorites (wager $120 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Braves are +100 (wager $100 to win $100) money-line underdogs. The total is 9.5, with the Under at -105 and the Over at -115.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Braves-Red Sox on Saturday.

ATLANTA BRAVES at BOSTON RED SOX | 5/17 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Red Sox -120

Boston wins in 53% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Braves -1.5 (+156)

Atlanta covers in 69% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5 (-105)

The Under hits in 53.4% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 4.8, Red Sox 4.7