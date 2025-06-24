NL East rivals clash on Tuesday as the New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves in the second game of their four-game series. The Braves won Monday's opener 3-2 thanks to some early offense and a strong outing from Spencer Schwellenbach. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS. The Braves are still 10.5 games back of the division lead but have quietly won seven of their last 10 games. The Mets are currently on a two-game skid and have dropped nine of their last 10.

New York is sending Frankie Montas to the mound for his 2025 debut. Montas last pitched for the Brewers in 2024, signing a two-year deal with the Mets in free agency. He suffered a back strain in February and was on the 60-day IL, but has been cleared to pitch Tuesday. In two starts against Atlanta in 2024, Montas gave up seven runs on 12 hits across 8 1/3 combined innings. Atlanta is countering with Spencer Strider (2-5, 3.89 ERA), who dominated the Mets in his last appearance. He went six innings and allowed just one run, striking out eight hitters in the process. Montas' strikeout line is set at 4.5 (Over +120, Under -155) and Strider's is 6.5 (Over -105, Under -125). The model likes Strider to go Over on his strikeouts prop, projecting him at 7.5 Tuesday.

Francisco Lindor is the favorite to go yard at +230, followed by Mets teammates Pete Alonso (+245) and Juan Soto (+265). Soto smacked a two-run shot Monday for his 17th home run of the year. Ronald Acuna, who also went deep on Monday, is +275 to repeat the feat.

The Braves are -148 favorites (wager $148 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +123 (wager $100 to win $123) underdogs. The total comes in at 9. For the model's latest projections and expert picks for Braves-Mets, head to SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Braves vs. Mets Tuesday.

ATLANTA BRAVES at NEW YORK METS | 6/24 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mets +123

New York wins in 51% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-135)

New York covers in 67% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9

The Over hits in 44.6% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 4.8, Mets 4.6