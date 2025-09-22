The Atlanta Braves welcome the Washington Nationals to Truist Park for the first game of a three-game series on Monday. While both teams will be watching the MLB playoffs from home, Monday's contest features a pair of electric left-handed starting pitchers in Atlanta's Chris Sale and Washington's MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is scheduled for for 7:15 ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting and want the latest Braves vs. Nationals odds, projections and player props, be sure to check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Sale (5-5. 2.35 ERA) missed roughly half of the season with an injury but has looked just as sharp as he did in his Cy Young Award campaign last year. Gore (5-14, 4.00 ERA) has been better than his record indicates, but Washington has one of the worst offenses in baseball.

Sale's strikeout total is set at 8.5 (Over -132, Under +100) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Gore is set at 4.5 (Over -136, Under +102). The SportsLine Projection Model rates both Sale's Under and Gore's Over 5 stars out of a possible 5, as it projects 7.1 punchouts for Sale and 6.1 for Gore.

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is the +400 favorite to hit a home run at FanDuel. He's followed by Matt Olson (+430), Jurickson Profar (+560), Marcell Ozuna (+560), Ozzie Albies (+600) and Josh Bell (+630).

Check out the model's plays for Braves vs. Nationals on Monday:

WASHINGTON NATIONALS at ATLANTA BRAVES | 9/22 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Nationals +217

Washington wins in 36% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-105)

Washington covers in 58% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-120)

The Over hits in 49.6% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Braves 4.4, Nationals 3.4