MLB picks: Braves vs. Red Sox expert best bets for Tuesday, May 26 include Ozzie Albies

The Atlanta Braves have been the best team in baseball through the first third of the season, but they've lost two games in a row heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. on TBS. The Braves are giving the ball to Spencer Strider (2-0, 3.00 ERA), who has been on fire since returning to the mound after missing the beginning of the season with an oblique injury. The Red Sox are rolling with Ranger Suarez (2-2, 2.40 ERA), who has not registered a decision in each of his last three starts.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you can check out the latest projections for Braves vs. Red Sox from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. However, you should see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is locking in for Tuesday's game before making your wagers.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting. Here's a look at his best bets for Braves vs. Red Sox on Tuesday.

Braves vs. Red Sox best bets

Ozzie Albies 2+ total bases (+107, DraftKings): 1 unit

Jarren Duran 2+ strikeouts (+122, DraftKings): 0.5 units

Spencer Strider and Ranger Suarez face off in this week's TBS Tuesday night game at Fenway Park in Boston. After multiple days of rain soaked the East Coast, it looks like the mild 80-degree weather and rising humidity make this one of the better hitting environments on Tuesday's slate of games. Even after losing two of three to Washington this past weekend, the Braves still hold a commanding 8.5-game lead in the division and the Red Sox are on the complete other side of the spectrum, sitting in last place in the AL East with the fourth-worst record in American League.

Suarez has struggled at times this year, but for the most part he's looked good for about a month now and he was great in two of three starts last year against Atlanta. He completed just 4 1/3 innings last time out and has failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts, despite giving up just one run and no more than four hits in any of those efforts. He's been taken out while pitching moderately well in recent starts, largely thanks to being inefficient, so we'll see how they approach this game against a potent offense.

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Ozzie Albies 2+ total bases

One hitter we tend to look toward with a lefty on the mound is Albies, who is hitting .306 against southpaws and .256 against right handers. When looking at the prop markets, I love total bases for Albies instead of my usual hits + runs + RBI bet because he walks at such a low rate against lefties, so we don't have to worry as much about losing at-bats to free passes. He generally will put the ball in play, and against a left-hander, we know he'll be up there looking to do some damage. Albies has been mired in a slump in May, hitting just .202, but he racked up three hits on Sunday while facing lefty Foster Griffin from the Nats, and I'm going to back him to ride that success and get to Suarez at some point here. He's priced north of -140 for a single, so I can't get there at that price, but I would not be surprised if we hit the Over on a couple of singles, similar to what he did on Sunday.

Jarren Duran 2+ strikeouts

I am also betting the Duran first at-bat strikeout at +220 on DraftKings, but I want to at least give a word of caution that Strider has come out a bit shaky against lead-off men during these first few starts. The only time he struck a batter out that led off the game was Shohei Ohtani, but he walked Duran a couple of starts back when facing this same lineup.

We're going with the full-game strikeout total because I do believe Strider has solid upside in this matchup and Duran has been an absolute strikeout factory in May, with 29 Ks to just nine walks in 96 plate appearances. He's struggled with right-handed sliders but has been better against curveballs, which is a major improvement over last year, and one I'm not buying.

Strider leans on the slider and curve for a heavy dose of his strikeouts against left-handed batters, and the Braves have a stellar bullpen with multiple arms from the left and right side that can strike guys out. In a game where it would not be shocking to see the Red Sox batting in the ninth inning, I think we'll have ample opportunities to make it multiple strikeouts in four of Duran's last five games.

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