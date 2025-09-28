The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs close out their series and the 2025 regular season with an afternoon clash at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals have been eliminated from postseason contention, while the Cubs have secured the No. 4 seed in the NL and will face the San Diego Padres in the first round of the MLB playoffs. If you're interested in MLB betting and want the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, projections and prop picks, check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model.

The Cardinals are sending relief pitcher Kyle Leahy (4-2, 3.18 ERA) to the bump for his first career start. Leahy has not allowed a run in his last three appearances. The Cubs are going with Javier Assad (3-1, 4.26 ERA), who gave up three runs in four innings against the Reds in his last outing.

Top sportsbooks have Leahy's strikeouts line set at 1.5 (Over +120, Under -161) and Assad's at 3.5 (Over -133, Under +102). The SportsLine model likes the Over for both pitchers, rating Leahy's Over 1.5 strikeouts prop at 3.5 stars and Assad's Over 3.5 strikeouts at 3 stars.

Michael Busch, who leads the Cubs with 34 home runs on the season, is a +428 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to go yard on Sunday. Teammates Ian Happ (+472), Kyle Tucker (+478) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (+541) join him at the top of the odds table. Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera, who has 19 home runs this year, rounds out the top five at +555.

The Cubs are -159 favorites (wager $159 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds while the Cardinals are +133 underdogs (wager $100 to win $133). The total is at 7.5 after opening at 8.5. For the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs model projections and expert picks, head to SportsLine.

Here's the model's projections for Cardinals vs. Cubs on Sunday.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS at CHICAGO CUBS | 9/28 | 3:20 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -159

Chicago wins in 75% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+140)

Chicago covers in 52% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5

The Over hits in 61.3% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 5.9, Cardinals 4.0