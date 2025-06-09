The Chicago Cubs head to the City of Brotherly Love for a three-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies. The first-place Cubs won't be a welcome sight for the Phillies, who were just swept by the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates and have lost nine of their last ten -- and just lost star Bryce Harper to a wrist injury. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to see what the best bets for Cubs-Phillies are or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

Matthew Boyd (5-3, 3.01 ERA) starts for Chicago. The veteran left-hander has proven to be a valuable signing for the Cubs, particularly with Justin Steele done for the year and Shota Imanaga picking up a hamstring injury in early May. Boyd took a tough-luck loss in his last start despite allowing just two runs over 7.1 innings to the Washington Nationals. FanDuel Sportsbook has Boyd set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced -146 and the Under at +110. The SportsLine model likes the Over, rating it 4 stars out of 5. It projects 6.4 punchouts for Boyd.

Ace Zack Wheeler will look to be the stopper for the Phillies. Philadelphia has been in something of a tailspin, highlighted by the weekend sweep at the hands of the Pirates, one of the worst teams in MLB. Wheeler (6-2, 2.96 ERA) has been his typically excellent self, and Philadelphia will hope to see him at his best against a Cubs lineup that's second in baseball in runs scored. FanDuel has Wheeler set at O/U 6.5 strikeouts, with the Over at -136 and the Under at +108.

Kyle Schwarber is the favorite to hit a home run at +310. He's followed by Kyle Tucker (+450), Trea Turner (+500), Seyia Suzuki (+500), Pete Crow-Armstrong (+500), Michael Busch (+500), and J.T. Realmuto (+540).

The Phillies are -131 favorites (wager $131 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Cubs are +110 (wager $100 to win $110) underdogs. The total comes in at 7.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Cubs-Phillies, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Monday's Cubs-Phillies game:

CHICAGO CUBS at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 6/9 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs +110

Chicago wins in 54% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-198)

Chicago covers in 74% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-118)

The Over hits in 70.7% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 5.2, Phillies 4.6