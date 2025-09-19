The Cincinnati Reds are just two games out of the final National League wild card spot, and they can move closer to catching the New York Mets when they take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The Reds benefitted from a masterful effort from ace Hunter Greene on Thursday, as the fireballer tossed a one-hit shutout against Chicago. First pitch for Friday's game at Great American Ballpark is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting and want the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds, projections and player props, be sure to check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Nick Lodolo (8-8. 3.30 ERA) gets the ball for Cincinnati. The big left-hander is a more than capable No. 2 behind Greene and is having his best season in the big leagues. That being said, Lodolo hasn't logged a win since July 23 and has lost two of his last three outings. The Cubs counter with Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.29). The veteran Chicago southpaw has pitched at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts.

Both pitchers have their strikeout totals set at 4.5 at BetMGM. Lodolo's Over is -135 and his Under is +105. Imanaga's Over is -140 and Under is also +105. The SportsLine model doesn't have a strong lean on the strikeout props, but it does rate Imanaga Under 2.5 earned runs allowed 4 stars out of a possible 5, as it projects him to allow 2.1 earned runs.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Seiya Suzuki is the favorite to hit a home run at +300. He's followed by Tyler Stephenson (+350), Austin Hays (+350), Pete Crow-Armstrong (+350), Ian Happ (+360), Sal Stewart (+400), Noelvi Marte (+420) and Elly De La Cruz (+430).

Check out the model's plays for Cubs vs. Reds on Friday:

CHICAGO CUBS at CINCINNATI REDS | 9/19 | 6:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Reds -106

Cincinnati wins in 50% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Reds +1.5 (-174)

Cincinnati covers in 66% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-113)

The Over hits in 51.2% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 4.6, Reds 4.4