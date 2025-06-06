The Detroit Tigers (41-23) have the best record in baseball, but they'll face stern competition when they welcome the Chicago Cubs (39-23) to Comerica Park for a three-game set. Friday's series opener begins at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Apple TV+.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to see what the best bets for Cubs-Tigers are or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.26 ERA), all but surely the best pitcher in the sport, gets the ball for Detroit. After blitzing the league to win the American League Cy Young Award in 2024, the southpaw ace has actually improved across the board this year. Skubal's ERA, FIP, xERA, strikeout rate, walk rate and WHIP have all improved in 2025. DraftKings Sportsbook sets Skubal at 7.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced +105 and the Under at -140. The model projects the lefty at 7.3 strikeouts.

Ben Brown (3-3, 5.72 ERA) starts for Chicago. The second-year right-hander has had a rough go of it this year, but there's undeniable promise in the big man's arm. He's struck his K/9 of 11.28 is outstanding, but his home run per fly ball rate of 10.2% will need to improve. DraftKings sets him at O/U 5.5 punchouts, with the Over at -145 and the Under at +110. The model likes the Over, projecting him to strike out six.

As is frequently the case when the opposing starter is right-handed, Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is the favorite to hit a home run at +425. He's followed by Riley Greene (+475), Spencer Torkelson (+500), Seiya Suzuki (+600), Parker Meadows (+700), Dillon Dingler (+750) and Kyle Tucker (+750).

The Tigers are -173 favorites (wager $173 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Cubs are +144 (wager $100 to win $144) underdogs. The total comes in at 7. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Cubs-Tigers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Friday's Cubs-Tigers game:

CHICAGO CUBS at DETROIT TIGERS | 6/7 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs +144

Chicago wins in 45% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-158)

Chicago covers in 67% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-109)

The Over hits in 63.6% of simulations

Projected score: Tigers 4.7, Cubs 4.5