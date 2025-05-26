Two of last year's MLB playoff teams meet on Memorial Day when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. Both teams are coming off weekend series losses and will be looking to rebound. First pitch at Progressive Field is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Read on for a look at Dodgers-Guardians odds and MLB player props, along with predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates each game 10,000 times.

The Dodgers are in first place in the NL West at 32-21, just a game ahead of the San Diego Padres after L.A. lost two of three to the New York Mets over the weekend. Ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3, 1.86 ERA) will get the ball for the Dodgers on Monday. The Japanese right-hander has been outstanding in his second MLB campaign and is the third favorite (+350) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NL Cy Young Award, behind only Paul Skenes and Zack Wheeler. DraftKings has Yamamoto set at 6.5 strikeouts for Monday, with the Over priced at +110 and the Under at -140.

Cleveland will counter with right-hander Gavin Williams (4-2, 3.98). After a rough 2024, the former top prospect has looked better this year, although his walk rate and home run per fly ball rate are both up. He allowed just one earned run and struck out six over six innings of work against the Minnesota Twins in his most recent outing, earning a win. DraftKings also gives Williams a strikeout total of 6.5, with the Over sitting at +115 and the Under at -150.

As one would expect, Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to hit a home run at +255. He's followed by Max Muncy (+450), Freddie Freeman (+475), Teoscar Hernandez (+500) and Will Smith (+500). The Guardians with the shortest odds are Kyle Manzardo (+600) and Jose Ramirez (+650).

The Dodgers are -154 road favorites (wager $154 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Guardians are +129 home underdogs (wager $100 to win $129). The total is 7.5 runs. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Dodgers-Guardians, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Monday's Dodgers-Guardians game.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at CLEVELAND GUARDIANS | 5/26 | 6:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -154

Los Angeles wins in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-132)

Cleveland covers in 58% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-101)

The Over hits in 59.2% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5.3, Guardians 4.4