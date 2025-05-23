There will be no shortage of star power when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series with the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be streaming on Apple TV+. If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Dodgers-Mets picks or play MLB player props at some of the top betting sites, you should check out the latest odds and best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

The Dodgers, as expected, lead the NL West with a 31-19 record. They'll send veteran Clayton Kershaw to the hill on Friday. The future Hall of Famer made his first start of the season last Saturday and was knocked around for five runs in four innings of work. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the southpaw is set at over/under 3.5 strikeouts (Over -148, Under +112).

The Mets, who are 30-20 and have slipped into second place in the NL East, will counter with Griffin Canning. The right-hander (5-1, 2.47 ERA) has blossomed in Queens after being picked up off the scrapheap, showing why he entered pro ball as a first-round pick. Canning is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts at FanDuel (Over -120, Under -106).

The FanDuel home run odds board looks like an All-Star Game lineup. Dodgers supertsar Shohei Ohtani has the shortest odds (+230). Mets stars Pete Alonso (+320) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (+400) are the second and third favorites, followed by L.A. first baseman Freddie Freeman (+430) and New York outfielder Juan Soto (+450).

The Dodgers are -116 road favorites (wager $116 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Mets are -105 home underdogs (wager $105 to win $100). The total is 8.5 runs. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Dodgers-Mets, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Friday's Dodgers-Mets game.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at NEW YORK METS | 5/23 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -116

Los Angeles wins in 53% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-169)

New York covers in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-119)

The Over hits in 63.7% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Dodgers 5.3, Mets 4.8