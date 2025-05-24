The Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed in a rainy, extra-innings affair against the New York Mets on Friday night, winning 7-5 in a game that lasted 13 innings. How will the two contenders respond in Saturday's showdown at Citi Field? First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX. If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Dodgers-Mets picks or play MLB player props at some of the top betting sites, you should check out the latest odds and best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

After Clayton Kershaw and Griffin Canning's starts on Friday were both cut short due to a third-inning rain delay, both teams will be hoping that their starters tonight can help out the tired bullpens by pitching further into the game. The Dodgers will be sending out Tony Gonsolin (2-0, 4.05 ERA), while the Mets have given the nod to David Peterson (2-2, 2.86 ERA). Both pitchers have a strikeout prop of 4.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Gonsolin's Over serving as a -136 favorite and Peterson's Over priced at -118.

The only home run in last night's contest belonged to Mets infielder Brett Baty, and he is +800 to leave the yard once again on Saturday night. Pete Alonso has the shortest odds to homer at +255, followed by Shohei Ohtani at +300 and Juan Soto at +360. Other notable home run odds include Francisco Lindor at +440, Freddie Freeman at +600 and Mookie Betts also at +600. Ohtani is tied with Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead with 17 home runs, while Lindor has the most of any Met with 10.

The Mets are -123 favorites (wager $123 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Dodgers are +103 road underdogs (wager $100 to win $103). Meanwhile, the total is now at 9 runs after opening at 8.5. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Dodgers-Mets, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Dodgers-Mets game.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at NEW YORK METS | 5/24 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mets -124

New York wins in 52% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-203)

Los Angeles covers in 68% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (+100)

The Over hits in 62.9% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5.1, Mets 5.0