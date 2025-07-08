The Milwaukee Brewers look to capture their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, hoping to carry some of the momentum from their 9-1 win on Monday behind a dominant start from Freddy Peralta and the bats getting after Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning. The Dodgers are now on a four-game losing streak and have scored exactly one run in three of those contests. They'll need more from their bats if they want to get out of this funk. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET, and the game will air nationally on TBS.

Those interested in MLB betting and looking for the latest Dodgers vs. Brewers odds, player props and predictions can check out the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Jacob Misiorowski (3-1, 3.20 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewers, looking to bounce back from his first career loss. He allowed just two runs over his first 16 innings but served up five runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Mets in a 7-3 defeat. Misiorowski's strikeouts prop is set at 5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook (Over +115, Under -150), and the model is backing the Under. Los Angeles is sending Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.43 ERA) to the bump, and he's been excellent of late. The Dodgers have won Kershaw's last six starts, though only four of those wins were credited to the pitcher. The legendary lefty did get knocked around a bit in his last outing against the White Sox, allowing four runs on nine hits in six innings. Kershaw's strikeouts prop at DraftKings is 3.5 (Over -155, Under +120), but the model has a consensus line at 4.5 and is projecting him for 4.1 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani, who has 30 home runs this season, has the shortest odds at +195 to go yard in Tuesday's contest. He has not hit a home run in his last six games. Andrew Vaughn, who hit a three-run shot in the first inning Monday, is +475 to go deep again, while Christian Yelich is +450 after hitting a solo home run Monday. Andy Pages (+370), Mookie Betts (+390) and Will Smith (+450) are other contenders to send one over the fence.

The Dodgers are -125 (wager $125 to win $100) favorites on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Brewers are +105 (wager $100 to win $105) home underdogs. The total is 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Dodgers-Brewers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Dodgers vs. Brewers on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at MILWAUKEE BREWERS | 7/8 | 7:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Brewers +105

Milwaukee wins in 53% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-162)

Milwaukee covers in 69% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-113)

The Over hits in 54.6% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 4.7, Brewers 4.6