Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-38) visit Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants (51-43) for the first game of a three-game series on Friday. The Dodgers are limping, having just been swept in Milwaukee, while the Giants took two of three from the Phillies. First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

Sports fans looking to get into MLB betting can get the latest Dodgers vs. Giants, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 39-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks.

Dustin May (5-5, 4.52 ERA) gets the start for Los Angeles. The tall right-hander has yet to recapture the standout form he displayed in prior seasons after missing all of 2024 due to injury. He did earn a win in his last outing, working seven innings to beat the Chicago White Sox. DraftKings Sportsbook has May set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts for Friday, with the Over priced -105 and the Under at -120. The model likes the Over, as it projects May at 5.2 punchouts.

San Francisco gives the ball to ace Logan Webb (8-6, 2.62). Webb is having easily his best season in the majors, ranking fifth in the National League in ERA and seventh in walk rate. Always a front-line starter, the right-hander has become a true ace in 2025. DraftKings sets him at O/U 5.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced -120 and the Under at -110. The model likes the Over, forecasting 5.9 Ks.

Ohtani is the favorite to homer at +330. He's followed by Matt Chapman (+400), Rafael Devers (+450), Willy Adames (+475), Mike Yastrzemski (+500) and Heliot Ramos (+500).

The Giants are -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Dodgers are +108 (wager $108 to win $100) underdogs. The total is 7.5. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Dodgers-Giants at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Dodgers vs. Giants on Friday.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS | 7/11 | 10:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers +108

Los Angeles wins in 48% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-200)

Los Angeles covers in 69% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-112)

The Over hits in 63.8% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 4.6, Giants 4.5