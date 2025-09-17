The MLB playoff race is entering its final days, and Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers have just a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West. Los Angeles is in danger of being swept by another postseason team, the Philadelphia Phillies, with the series concluding on Wednesday night. The Phillies have already locked up the NL East. First pitch for Wednesday's contest at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

Those interested in MLB betting can get the latest Dodgers vs. Phillies odds, projections and picks from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season with a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money line picks. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Dodgers vs. Phillies at SportsLine.

Marquee free agent signing Blake Snell (4-4, 2.79 ERA) gets the ball for the Dodgers. The southpaw has been limited to just 48 1/3 innings this season due to injury. He's tallied losses in three of his last four starts, though the most recent outing was a win over the Colorado Rockies. Jesus Luzardo (14-6, 4.03) will go for Philadelphia. The lefty is sixth in the league in strikeouts and has won each of his last two starts.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Snell's strikeout total set at 7.5 (Over and Under both -114) and Luzardo's at 5.5 (Over -152, Under +114). The SportsLine model rates Snell's Under 4.5 stars out of 5, as it projects the veteran to notch 6.6 punchouts.

NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber is the favorite to go deep on the FanDuel odds board at +290. He's followed by Ohtani (+300), Teoscar Hernandez (+320), Harrison Bader (+430), Bryce Harper (+450) and Mookie Betts (+500).

Here are the Inside the Lines team's model projections for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Wednesday:

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 9/17 | 10:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -146

Los Angeles wins in 58% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-175)

Philadelphia covers in 66% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-105)

The Over hits in 58.1% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5, Phillies 4.7