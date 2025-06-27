The Los Angeles Dodgers are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in baseball at 51-31, and they travel to Kansas City to begin a three-game weekend series with the Royals (38-43) on Friday. Things are going swimmingly for Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers. L.A. just swept the Rockies in Denver, while Ohtani was named an All-Star on Thursday. Bobby Witt Jr. and Kansas City, however, were just swept by the Rays. First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

Dustin May (4-5, 4.46 ERA) gets the ball for the Dodgers. The tall right-hander is back on a major league mound after missing all of 2024. It's been something of a rocky reintroduction, and May has a 5.09 ERA in the month of June. He took the loss in his last start after allowing three runs in six innings to the Nationals.

Kansas City counters with rookie Noah Cameron (2-3, 2.08). The lefty has been impressive to start his big league career, although he relies more on ground balls (an impressive 42.5% of his batted balls) than strikeouts to get the job done. He was a tough-luck loser last time out, taking the L despite allowing just two runs to the Padres.

Both May and Cameron are set at over/under 3.5 strikeouts on Friday. The model likes the Over for both, rating May's Over 4.5 stars out of 5 and Cameron's 5 out of 5.

Ohtani (+196) is unsurprisingly the favorite to homer at FanDuel. He's followed by Teoscar Hernandez (+360), Will Smith (+400), Andy Pages (+400), Bobby Witt Jr. (+420), Freddie Freeman (+430) and Salvador Perez (+470). Royals rookie slugger Jac Caglianone is +600.

The Dodgers are -154 favorites (wager $154 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds for Friday's game, and the Royals are +129 (wager $129 to win $100) underdogs. The total is 9.5 runs. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Royals vs. Dodgers at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Dodgers vs. Royals on Friday.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS at KANSAS CITY ROYALS | 6/27 | 8:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -154

Los Angeles wins in 61% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Royals +1.5 (-126)

Kansas City covers in 58% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5 (-116)

The Under hits in 66.3% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 4.7, Royals 3.7