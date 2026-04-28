The Atlanta Braves have gotten off to a hot start in the 2026 MLB season and they'll look to improve on their stellar record at home when they host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, April 28. The Tigers have been abysmal away from Comerica Park and come into this contest avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Reds, while the Braves have won eight of their last 10 games. Before making any wagers on Tigers vs. Braves, you need to see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is playing for this contest if you're interested in MLB betting.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting. Here's a look at his best bets for Tigers vs. Braves on Tuesday.

Tigers vs. Braves best bets

Spencer Torkelson Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (+110, Caesars) 0.5u

Spencer Torkelson 1+ walk (+136, DraftKings) 0.5u

Mike Yastrzemski strikeout in first at-bat (+230, BetMGM) 0.5u

Yet another nationally televised game for the Braves, this time matching up against Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers with veteran southpaw Martin Perez. The Braves designated Perez for assignment a couple of weeks ago before calling him back up, and he's really only on the roster to eat innings until Atlanta gets guys like Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach back from the IL. Mize on the other hand looks to finally be blossoming into a stud pitcher for the Tigers, who selected him first overall in the 2018 draft. There's a ton of pedigree here for Mize to continue on with this success, but I do have a few worries about regression against lefties.

Perez hasn't pitched poorly, with a 2.70 ERA in 23 innings but has struck out just 14 batters and at this stage of his career, there's not much to get excited about with the lefty. He should be serviceable for at least a few innings, and I could see this being a lower scoring game during the early innings if Perez is able to keep the Tigers' bats off balance. He pitched in relief a week ago and allowed two runs in three innings, so I'm not expecting anything spectacular, but he did allow just one run across 11 innings in his two previous starts. In the end, the game is in one of the best hitting venues in baseball with nearly 80 degree weather, so the bats should heat up at some point.

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Torkelson should be able to easily take care of whatever Perez offers him and after hitting a home run in five straight games, it's hard to not bet the homer or other offensive props tonight. Torkelson has been better against lefties and matches up fine here, but I hate how the Tigers are hitting him lower in the lineup. At least based on the projected lineup, Torkelson should be slotting in sixth or seventh, giving the over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI bet at +110 odds some value, but not as much as if he was hitting third or fourth. Still, coming off a three hit effort in the finale against the Reds on Sunday, and being on the away team here, I'm going to ride the hot hand and take the plus money.

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To go along with Torkelson's previous pick is a walk play and I like this angle, as Perez has walked six right handed batters in just 17 innings thus far, while not allowing a walk to lefties in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed 20 walks in 39 innings to righties last year as well, significantly worse than against lefties and with how incredible Torkelson has been with his power of late, I wouldn't rule out a pitch around with two outs or intentional walk late in a close game. He's had a good eye at the plate as well, walking six times against left handed pitchers in just 25 plate appearances, so I like taking a shot on the walk here tonight.

There looks to be strong potential for wet weather moving into the Atlanta area towards the middle or end of the game and they will likely need to finish through some showers, so my best advice is to not go too deep into betting this game. Betting the over on pitcher strikeouts is not something I want to get into with the weather, but I have to at least give Mize credit for seven strikeouts in back-to-back starts and also touching nine earlier this year. He's looking good against lefties with that splitter and Yastrzemski has not found success against that pitch, including strikeouts. Yastrzemski projects to hit ninth on Tuesday, which would give Mize the entire order to settle in and if he's using that 36% whiff rate on the splitter, I love the price on Yastrzemski to strike out. I'll bet this one in the first and second at-bats if Mize is still in and looking good.

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