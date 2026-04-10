Friday means another full slate of baseball, and all 30 teams will be in action, with most starting three-game weekend series. Every MLB game features dozens of wagering opportunities at the best betting sites, and MLB betting always ramps up for the weekend with so many games on the docket. Series starting Friday include the Cleveland Guardians in Atlanta to face the Braves, the Toronto Blue Jays visiting Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox visiting the St. Louis Cardinals.

SportsLine expert Adam Thompson has his top picks for Friday's games. An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, MLB and the NBA. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, he's up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA. You can find more of his picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Here's Adam Thompson's best bets and analysis for Friday's MLB games.

MLB bettors can get more with the FanDuel new user promo.

Best MLB picks for Friday

Marlins ML +130

Braves ML -132



Brewers ML -204



Marlins ML +130

The Tigers are licking their wounds upon their return home after getting swept by the Twins. Detroit has managed more than three runs once during this current five-game skid. It was favored in all of them.

Miami has won two in a row, outscoring the Reds 8-1 and 7-4. Miami's offense has scored at least four runs in all but one game since Opening Day. Its OPS vs. right-handers sits at .861, so it should have a shot against Keider Montero, who was solid through four innings vs. the Cardinals in his one start before things fell apart in the fifth.

Marlins RHP Chris Paddack was rocked by the White Sox in his opening start, but then shut down the Yankees in the Bronx for his follow-up. Paddack may have a quick hook, but that's OK with the way the Marlins' bullpen has been going (2.84 ERA).

The latest DraftKings promo code offers benefits to new users after they place their qualifying first bet.

Braves ML -132

The Guardians have started strong because their pitching, per usual, has been strong. But this Friday showdown with the Braves in Atlanta isn't a favorable pitching matchup for them.

Braves RHP Bryce Elder hasn't allowed a run through 13 innings. The bullpen behind him has a scant 0.82 ERA, best in the majors. The Guardians offense has scored over four runs twice since March 29.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has scored eight and seven runs the last two outings and should be productive again vs. inconsistent Slade Cerroni, who was roughed up in his lone road start.

Bettors can take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code for MLB betting on Friday.

Brewers ML -204

It's been a struggle for the Nationals pitching staff lately. It's allowed seven-plus runs in seven straight games, and Washington has lost six of those.

Nats RHP Jake Irvin (8.00 ERA) and the bullpen (6.34 ERA) may not reverse the trend here. Milwaukee is winless when it scores 0-2 runs (0-4) but unbeaten when it scores more (8-0).

Keeping up is going to a challenge against Brewers starter Chad Patrick, who's allowed one run through 9.1 IP. He's backed by a fresh bullpen sporting a 2.66 ERA..

Check out the latest bet365 bonus code for an offer if you want to tail Adam Thompson and other SportsLine and CBS experts.