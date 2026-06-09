MLB picks: Gerrit Cole among Yankees vs. Guardians best bets for Tuesday, June 9 from proven expert

After a 7-5 win in extra innings on Monday in the series opener, the New York Yankees will look for another victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, June 9. These two teams met last week with Cleveland taking two of three but New York has a chance to even things out. Ace Gerrit Cole (1-1, 2.00 ERA) takes the bump for the Yankees, while the Guardians counter with Slade Cecconi (3-5, 4.92 ERA). First pitch on TBS is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you can view the latest projections for Yankees vs. Guardians from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. You should also check out what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is betting for Tuesday's game before making your bets.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting. Here's a look at his best bets for Yankees vs. Guardians on Tuesday.

Yankees vs. Guardians best bets

Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-110)

Gerrit Cole Over 16.5 outs (-137)

Cole takes the mound a day after the Yankees won a 10-inning affair against the Guardians, having to throw seven men out of the bullpen. They used closer David Bednar from nearly two innings to lock down the win, which puts them in a tough spot tonight where Bednar is likely out of commission.

I like the Yankees offense to get to Cecconi this time around, as he had one of his best starts of the year against them just a week ago. Cleveland still lost that game because Carlos Rodon and the Yankees' bullpen were able to hold the Guardians off the board for most of the game, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Yankees won this game by putting up a bunch of runs on Cecconi.

Cole lost his last start against Cleveland, allowing four runs on six hits with three of those leaving the yard. I think he can be better on Tuesday as he continues to progress positively since coming back from Tommy John surgery. All the damage came on those three home runs last time, and it was really attributed to just a couple of great swings by Kyle Manzardo and Jose Ramirez. A hanging breaking ball that Rhys Hoskins sent 382 feet was the only pitch Cole said he wished he had back. The Yankees ace pitched well in my opinion and needs just a little luck or a couple small adjustments to be stifling tonight. I side with New York to win and the Under in this one.

Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Cecconi has been worse against righties this year in terms of home runs allowed, batting average and strikeouts. He does walk lefties more often, but I would rather Goldschmidt not walk anyways with Aaron Judge not hitting behind him. The thought is to drive in Ben Rice or Trent Grisham when betting the hits + runs + RBI prop or to grab a couple of hits, and he was able to get one last time against Cecconi. Goldy has been really solid since becoming more of an everyday player and we get him on the away team here, likely hitting near the top of the order. It checks a lot of boxes for me on a hitter prop, plus having had success last week in this matchup and coming off a strong game last night with a home run, I'll back the Yankees first baseman to go Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI. The only real worry is a pinch hitter/runner taking his place (as we saw last night) but he should be given ample opportunities before something like that would happen.

Back Goldschmidt to have a big night using the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Gerrit Cole Over 16.5 outs

As I mentioned earlier, the Yankees' bullpen was used a lot on Monday night and likely loses closer Bednar. With how shaky Camilo Doval has been, it puts some strain on the back end of this game, so I'm betting on Aaron Boone to push Cole through the sixth inning here. Cole has pitched into the sixth in each start so far, completing a full six innings in his first two starts before he was pulled at 5 1/3 innings the last time out. A rough sixth inning against the Guardians was the reason he was pulled, having allowed a home run, double and a walk before departing. The thing is, the walk was on a very close 3-2 pitch that was barely low, and the home run to Ramirez came on a great pitch by Cole but one that Ramirez got his hands inside and was able to send down the right field line. It was a tip your cap moment where you can't be mad at Cole because a stud player beat his pitch to the spot, and that isn't the norm for a pitcher like Cole. I think he has a bit better luck in this one and with how well he pitched against much of the Cleveland lineup last time, coupled with the state of the New York bullpen, I like Cole to get through a full six innings but even 5 2/3 innings will get it done for us!

Use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on Yankees vs. Guardians and get $200 in bonus bets instantly: