The Cleveland Guardians look to end a four-game losing streak when they head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs. The Guardians are 11.5 games back of the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central as the calendar turns to July, while the Cubs hold a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. Chicago is coming into this series off a 2-0 defeat to the Houston Astros and has dropped seven of its last 11 games.

Those interested in MLB betting and looking for the best bets for Guardians-Cubs, MLB player props or the latest MLB odds, the SportsLine Projection Model has you covered.

Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.68 ERA) is getting the call for Cleveland, and he's coming off a strong June where he allowed just 11 runs across five appearances. Williams went six or more innings in three of these five starts, though Cleveland only won two of these contests, with one victory coming in extra innings. DraftKings Sportsbook has Williams' strikeout prop set at 5.5 (Over +120, Under -160), and the SportsLine model leans to the Under. Williams has fanned more than five hitters in just two of his last five starts. The Cubs are turning to Matthew Boyd (7-3, 2.65 ERA), who is coming off six shutout innings against the Cardinals. Boyd has allowed just seven runs over his last five starts, but the Cubs have not been able to take advantage, winning just two of those games. Boyd's strikeout line is set at 5.5 as well (Over +125, Under -160), and the model leans to the Under there as well.

Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki, who leads the team with 22 home runs, is +310 to go deep Tuesday. He's slightly ahead of Jose Ramirez (+320), who has 13 home runs for the Guardians but has not gone yard in his last 12 games. Kyle Tucker is +350 to find the bleachers, while NL MVP contender Pete Crow-Armstrong is +425 to hit a home run.

The Cubs are -181 (wager $181 to win $100) on the money line in the latest consensus odds, while the Guardians are +150 (wager $100 to win $150) underdogs. The total sits at 8.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Guardians vs. Cubs on Tuesday.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS at CHICAGO CUBS | 7/1 | 8:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -181

Chicago wins in 70% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+120)

Chicago covers in 46% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8

The Under hits in 44.7% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 4.8, Guardians 3.5