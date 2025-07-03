After dropping the first two games of the series, Cleveland Guardians are hoping to avoid a sweep when they visit the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 3. First pitch for the series finale is set for 8:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on MLB Network. The Cubs entered this series losing seven of their last 11 but appear to have found their groove again. The Guardians are now on a six-game losing streak.

For sports fans interested in MLB betting and looking to get the latest Guardians vs. Cubs odds, player props and best MLB bets, here's what the SportsLine projection model has to say about Thursday's contest.

The Cubs got strong outings from Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga in the first two games and are now hoping Cade Horton (3-2, 4.80 ERA) can continue that trend. Horton has been roughed up in his last two outings, giving up 13 runs on 15 hits in 8 2/3 combined innings. The Guardians have not been able to generate much offense so far in this series, but Thursday represents their best opportunity to do so. Horton's strikeouts line at FanDuel is set at 3.5 (Over -140, Under +110) and the model is taking the Over.

Cleveland will need to score plenty of runs, as scheduled starter Luis Ortiz (4-9, 4.36 ERA) has been placed on leave due to an ongoing league investigation. Joey Cantillo will start in his place. All 21 of the left-hander's appearances this year have come in relief, and the three innings he pitched in his most recent outing were a season high, so it stands to reason that the Guardians will rely on a parade of relievers to get through the game.

Seiya Suzuki, who had a key two-run single in Chicago's comeback win Wednesday, is +400 at FanDuel to go yard Thursday. He did hit a home run in the series opener. Kyle Tucker is the favorite to go deep at +350, followed by Pete Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki at +400. Ian Happ is priced at +470 to hit a home run and Guardians star Jose Ramirez rounds out the top five at +480. Ramirez has struggled mightily in the series, going 0-for-4 in each of the first two games.

The Cubs are -143 favorites (wager $143 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Guardians are +120 underdogs (wager $100 to win $120). The total is set at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Guardians vs. Cubs, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Guardians vs. Cubs on Thursday.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS at CHICAGO CUBS | 7/3 | 8:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -143

Chicago wins in 67% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+133)

Chicago covers in 44% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8.5

The Under hits in 53% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 4.8, Guardians 3.7