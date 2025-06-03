The Cleveland Guardians bring a two-game winning streak to the Bronx on Tuesday evening as they begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees, who are coming off a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night. The Yankees got clobbered in the first two games of the 2024 World Series rematch but bounced back in the finale behind a big effort from DJ LeMahieu, who went 4-for-5 with two RBI. New York will send Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.60 ERA) to the mound to begin this homestand, while Cleveland will counter with Tanner Bibee (4-5, 3.86 ERA). The Yankees are 18-9 at home this season, while the Guardians are .500 in 30 road games. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on TBS.

Rodon has been on fire this season, ranking sixth in MLB in strikeouts. His strikeout prop line is set at 6.5 Tuesday (Over -120, under -110), and the model likes him to pass this mark. The ace has struck out 33 hitters over his last four starts, and he fanned eight in his last outing against the Guardians in a 5-1 New York win. Bibee also won his last start against the Yankees, striking out five in a 3-2 victory. Bibee's strikeout line is at 5.5 (Over +110, Under -145).

It's not surprising to see Aaron Judge as the favorite to go yard, priced at +170. Judge ranks third in MLB with 21 home runs and hit three over the last series against Los Angeles. Guardians star Jose Ramirez is +300 to hit a home run, but Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice might offer the most value at +320. Rice homered in Sunday's game against the Dodgers and went yard against Bibee the last time he faced New York.

The Yankees are -203 favorites (wager $203 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Guardians are +168 (wager $100 to win $168) underdogs. The total comes in at 8. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Guardians-Yankees, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Guardians-Yankees Tuesday.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 6/3 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Guardians +168

Cleveland wins in 36% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-124)

Cleveland covers in 60% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8

The Over hits in 49% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.8, Guardians 4.0