Two playoff teams from a year ago in the National League are looking to get away from the .500 mark and move up the standings in the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. These contenders meet for the second game of a three-game series Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET for the latest MLB on TBS affair. The Phillies are looking to secure a series win after taking Game 1 Monday night thanks to a huge performance from their lineup.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you need to see what Angelo Magliocca has to say. Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting. Now, he has two best bets for Tuesday's Cubs vs. Phillies matchup in Philadelphia, including someone who was in the MVP conversation last year.

Cubs vs. Phillies best bets

Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135)

Aaron Nola Under 17.5 outs (-101)

After the 13-7 bludgeoning the Cubs took yesterday, they'll need a big performance from the offense to keep pace with these Philly bats. Chicago entered the eighth inning down 13-2 after being stifled by Cristopher Sanchez for six innings and next up is Aaron Nola, who's picked up a quality start in back-to-back appearances. Nola has held opponents to three or fewer runs in each start, but the one game he pitched at home was where he gave up two home runs. With the weather looking even better than last night for home runs, that is something to worry about here for the Phillies' starter. Nola allowed 11 of his 18 home runs at Citizens Bank Park in 2025, and he has the 12th-worst home run to fly ball rate among qualified pitchers. If the Cubs are going to win, it'll likely be because they out-slugged Philly rather than winning a pitchers' duel.

On the other side, Javier Assad was pummeled in Game 1, allowing 11 hits and nine runs in less than five innings thanks to a couple of Kyle Schwarber home runs. Those two long balls came before the third inning was even finished, and the Phillies went on to roll with 15 total hits while going 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position. This is a tough team to beat when they're hitting like that, so Chicago needs a much better pitching performance from Colin Rea and Co. here. It's not officially Rea starting for the Cubs in tonight's MLB on TBS game, but instead left-handed reliever Riley Martin will serve as the opener as Chicago hopes to combat the lefty power that Schwarber and Bryce Harper bring to the top of Philly's order. We saw those lefties combine to reach base five times and score six runs last night, so maybe Martin, who has yet to allow a run in three innings this year, will be the solution early in the game.

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Schwarber is on a roll and worth backing

Regardless of the left-handed opener, I'm riding with Schwarber once again. He was great last night as previously mentioned and has been rolling in April, hitting .278 with 25 total bases and 11 walks. He's been outstanding at getting on base, so even if we get hit with a walk or two tonight, this can still cash just by having the rest of the lineup come through to knock him in. Last year, the Phillies' DH hit over .250 in the left-on-left matchup with one home run coming just about every 10 at-bats. He hasn't enjoyed the same success against lefties yet this year, but at some point he will break out. At this price, I'm finding good value on the Over here with Schwarber projecting to go well Over two hits + runs + RBI.

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Not a great environment for Nola on Tuesday

Yes, Nola has completed six innings in consecutive starts, but pitchers will have a hard time keeping the ball in the yard tonight. Nola's home run to fly ball rate last year was poor, and he's already allowed two home runs at home. He could struggle in this matchup and there's no reason for the Phillies to stay away from their bullpen. They are coming off a pseudo night off, making everyone available to back up their starter. Plus, the Cubs are above average at pitches seen per plate appearance, meaning Nola's pitch count could be driven up early. Chicago features the sixth-highest walk rate against right-handed pitchers this year, and Nola's underlying numbers point towards him allowing more runs in the future. His expected ERA is over a half run higher than his actual ERA right now, and he's stranding over 80% of his runners on base while allowing a .271 BABIP -- both figures well higher and lower than MLB average, respectively.

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