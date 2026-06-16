MLB picks: Lars Nootbaar among Padres vs. Cardinals best bets for Tuesday, June 16 from proven expert

The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres in the second game of a three-game set tonight for the TBS Tuesday game of the week. I have to admit that Andre Pallante vs. Michael King doesn't make for the best pitching matchup for national TV, but this is still an interesting game with some solid betting angles. The Cardinals are surprisingly eight games over .500 and holding down second place in the NL Central. San Diego has a winning record but has fallen eight games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. First pitch on TBS is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you can view the latest projections for Cardinals vs. Padres from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 13 of the MLB season on a sizzling 22-10 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

You also definitely need to check out what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is betting for Tuesday's game before making your bets. Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting.

Here's a look at his best bets for Padres vs. Cardinals on Tuesday.

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Padres vs. Cardinals best bets

Lars Nootbaar over 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBI (+110, 0.5 units)

Nootbaar 1+ walk (-107, 0.5 units)

Ivan Herrera 1+ walk (+133, 0.5 units)

The Red Birds just got Lars Nootbaar back last week, and he's been a great addition to the lineup while Dustin May has been a revelation on the mound, tossing a complete-game shutout Monday night to stun San Diego. The Padres, on the other hand, have struggled offensively. Fernando Tatis Jr. is finally turning things around lately after spending most of the season in the doldrums. That is where Manny Machado still resides with his .177 batting average.

Pallante isn't a great pitcher, but he's at least a serviceable MLB starter who will keep the ball on the ground for the most part and make it tough to score if you're beating the ball into the ground with men on base. On the flip side, King has been worse of late but had a stellar six inning start against this lineup earlier this year when he allowed one hit (a home run) and struck out six batters. I lean to the Under on the game total, but there is value on hitter props at great prices, so we'll dive in without going too crazy.

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Lars Nootbaar Over 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBI

Nootbaar 1+ walk

Nootbaar has been great since returning to the Cardinals' lineup, with hits in six of 10 games thus far. He's been hot in the past week, recording at least one hit in four of his last five contests. He's also walked at least once in five of those 10 games to start his season here, getting on base at a .366 clip, giving him opportunities for runs.

Outside of a couple rough games in New York, Nootbaar has been one of the best hitters in this lineup, and hitting in the heart of the order here at this price, it's screaming value.

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Ivan Herrera 1+ walk

King has cut back on some of his walks recently, but he's still walking more than 10% of right-handed batters on the year and had some blowup games with walks this season. Herrera has been showing his good eye at the plate lately, walking at least once in five of his last six contests, with seven total free passes, as he looks to pass the baton to guys like Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker and Nootbaar behind him in the order.