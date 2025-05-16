Two teams with high aspirations this season will square off on Friday when the San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners in the first game of a three-game series at Petco Park in San Diego. The Padres (27-15) sit in second place in the National League West, one game behind the Dodgers. San Diego is 10-4 over its last 14 games. Meanwhile the Mariners (23-19) lead the American League West by a half game over the Rangers. Seattle is mired in a bit of a slump, having lost five of its last six.

Stephen Kolek (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Padres against his former franchise. In December 2023, the Mariners left Kolek unprotected in the Rule 5 Draft, and he was selected by San Diego with the long-term goal to make him a starter.

After spending the 2024 season working out of the bullpen, Kolek made his first start for the Padres two weeks ago and has been lights-out ever since. He has not allowed a run in 14.1 combined innings against the Pirates and Rockies. In his last start, against Colorado, he gave up just five hits while striking out seven and walking two in a complete-game shutout.

On Friday Kolek will face a Seattle club that has struggled over its recent slump, scoring just 16 runs over its last six games. Sportsbooks have set Kolek's pitcher strikeout prop for Friday at 4.5 (Over +130, Under -152).

The Mariners will counter with rookie Logan Evans (1-1, 3.60). The 23-year-old righty has been solid in his first season, going 5.0 innings and allowing three runs or fewer in each of his three starts. However Seattle has lost the last two times he has taken the mound. On Friday Evans will go up against a Padres team that ranks second in the majors in batting average (.264).

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Fernando Tatis Jr. has the shortest odds to homer at +275, followed by Jackson Merrill at +380. Mariners stars Cal Raleigh (+425) and Julio Rodriguez (+450) follow closely behind.

The Padres are -148 favorites (bet $148 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mariners are +125 underdogs (bet $100 to win $125). The total is 8.5, with the Under at -101 and the Over at -119.

First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mariners-Padres on Friday.

SEATTLE MARINERS at SAN DIEGO PADRES | 5/16 | 9:04 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners +125

Seattle wins in 56% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-167)

Seattle covers in 75% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-119)

The Over hits in 50.2% of simulations

Projected score: Mariners 4.8, Padres 4.1