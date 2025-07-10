The New York Yankees came into their series against the Seattle Mariners on a six-game losing streak, but now find themselves in position to complete a sweep when they host Seattle in the series finale Thursday. The Yankees won 9-6 Wednesday thanks to two home runs from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and a two-run double from Aaron Judge, while also getting a solid outing from Cam Schlittler in his major-league debut. The Mariners are trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak since early June, when they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Sports fans looking to get into MLB betting can get the latest Mariners vs. Yankees odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 39-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks.

Marcus Stroman (1-1, 7.45 ERA) makes his third start for the Yankees since returning from an injury which cost him a little over two months. He has pitched five innings in both appearances since his return, giving up four earned runs. His strikeouts line at DraftKings Sportsbook is 3.5 (Over -120, Under -110) and the model leans to the Over. The Mariners are giving All-Star Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.77 ERA) the nod in an attempt to avoid the sweep. Woo is coming off a stellar performance against the Pirates, where he struck out eight across six scoreless innings. His strikeouts line is 5.5 (Over -140, Under +110) and the model likes the Over here as well.

This series features two of the top home run hitters in the majors with Cal Raleigh and Judge, who are predictably the favorites to go yard Thursday. Judge is +190 while Raleigh is +195. Chisholm, who smacked two home runs Wednesday, is +320 to clear the fence again in the series finale.

The Mariners are slight -111 favorites (wager $111 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Yankees are -108 (wager $108 to win $100) home underdogs. The total is 9. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Mariners-Yankees at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mariners vs. Yankees on Thursday.

SEATTLE MARINERS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 7/10 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -108

New York wins in 54% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-173)

New York covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9

The Over hits in 47.6% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.9, Mariners 4.8