The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox play the second game of a three-game set at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Boston took the first game on Monday with a 3-1 win, which brought the Sox to 24-25 on the season. The Mets are now 29-19 and have lost two in a row, dating to their loss to the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch in Boston is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on TBS.

Clay Holmes will get the start for the Mets. The former closer has thrived after moving into a starting role in Queens, pitching to a 3.14 ERA in his first nine starts. Holmes is set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Over priced at +116 and the Under at -154. The Red Sox have not yet announced a starting pitcher for the game.

New York first baseman Pete Alonso is the +400 favorite to hit a home run, followed by fellow Mets stars Juan Soto (+450) and Francisco Lindor (+540). Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu and Rafael Devers have the shortest odds for any Boston hitter at +600 each, followed by Alex Bregman (+630).

The Mets are -129 road favorites (wager $129 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Red Sox are +109 (wager $100 to win $109) underdogs. The total comes in at 9. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Mets-Red Sox, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mets-Red Sox on Tuesday.

NEW YORK METS at BOSTON RED SOX | 5/20 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Red Sox +109

Boston wins in 50% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-149)

Boston covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-110)

The Over hits in 50.8% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 5.1, Red Sox 4.9