NL East rivals collide Tuesday, June 17 when the New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series. This is part of 10 straight games against NL East opponents for the Mets, who sit atop the division with a 45-27 record. However, New York enters this series after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets have won six in a row prior to the series agains Tampa Bay. The Braves have steadied since their disastrous start to the season but are 13 games back of New York in the division and are coming off a surprising 10-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Those interested in MLB betting, best bets for Mets-Braves or MLB player props at top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

David Peterson (5-2, 2.49 ERA) gets the nod for New York and he was excellent in his last start, spanning six hits across nine scoreless innings against the Nationals. Peterson's strikeout line at DraftKings Sportsbook is 5.5, with the Over priced at +125 and the Under at -165. Peterson has gone Over 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last seven appearance. The Braves are countering with Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4, 3.11 ERA), who also pitched a full nine innings in his last start. He gave up just two runs on five hits while recording nine strikeouts in a win over Milwaukee. DraftKings has Schwellenbach's strikeout line set at 5.5 as well, with the Over priced at +110 and the Under at -140. The Braves starter has topped this mark three times in his last four appearances, recording 35 strikeouts over that stretch.

Pete Alonso, who has 17 home runs on the season to lead the Mets, is a slight +310 favorite to go yard Tuesday. Braves slugger Austin Riley comes in behind Alonso at +320, while Juan Soto (+350), Matt Olson (+370) and Francisco Lindor (+380) round out the top five. These heavy hitters have been somewhat cold of late though, and it's difficult to see them making strong contact against two pitchers in good form.

The Braves are -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +113 (wager $100 to win $113) underdogs. The total comes in at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Mets-Braves, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mets vs. Braves Tuesday.

NEW YORK METS at ATLANTA BRAVES | 6/17 | 7:15 p.m. ET



Money line

Pick: Mets +113

New York wins in 47% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-186)

New York covers in 71% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 8.5

The Under hits in 53.9% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 4.3, Braves 4.2