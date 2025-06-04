After splitting two thrilling extra-inning contests to begin their four-game series, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers meet Wednesday, June 4 looking to take an edge in the series. The Mets got a strong performance from Francisco Lindor in the series opener, who homered to begin the contest and drove in what would be the winning run in the 10th inning. The Dodgers hit back in Tuesday's win, with Max Muncy hitting the game-tying home run in the ninth inning before Freddie Freeman delivered a walkoff double in the 10th inning.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to see what the best bets for Mets-Dodgers are or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

The Mets send Griffin Canning (5-2, 3.23 ERA) to the mound in Wednesday's matchup and the Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 5.23 ERA). Canning pitched two and two-thirds innings in his last game against the Dodgers, giving up three runs in a 7-5 loss. Gonsolin gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings in his previous start against the Mets, a 5-2 setback for Los Angeles. The strikeout line for both pitchers at FanDuel Sportsbook is 4.5 and the Under is favored for both, with Canning priced at -158 for the Under and Gonsolin coming in at -142. SportsLine's model projects both pitchers to go Over on these lines.

Muncy is priced at +330 to hit another home run, which would be his fourth over the last three games. He went yard twice in Tuesday's win. Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to hit a home run at +176, with Pete Alonso (+250) and Lindor (+280) rounding out the top three. Ohtani is tied for the league lead with 23 home runs on the season.

The Dodgers are -147 favorites (wager $147 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +123 (wager $100 to win $123) underdogs. The total is 9.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Mets-Dodgers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mets-Dodgers Wednesday.

NEW YORK METS at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 6/4 | 10:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -147

Los Angeles wins in 60% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-161)

New York covers in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5

The Under hits in 50.2% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5.2, Mets 4.7