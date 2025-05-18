A pair of division leaders seeking a fourth consecutive series win square off Sunday as the New York Mets visit the New York Yankees for the rubber match of their three-game set in the first installment of the Subway Series this season. The Yankees, who sit atop the American League East, posted a 6-2 victory in the series opener and the National League East-leading Mets answered with a 3-2 triumph.

Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the Yankees' win, while Pete Alonso recorded two hits and drove in a run in the Mets' victory. Francisco Lindor lifted a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning on Saturday to snap a 2-2 tie and Edwin Diaz worked a perfect bottom half, striking out major league batting leader Aaron Judge to end the game.

Max Fried (6-0, 1.11 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees on Sunday looking to become the first seven-game winner in the majors. The 31-year-old left-hander, who also leads MLB in ERA and has yielded a total of three runs over 32 2/3 innings in his last five starts, is 9-5 with a 2.48 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 109 frames in 23 career contests against the Mets - including five relief appearances - and has won each of his last four outings versus the club.

The Mets counter with David Peterson (2-2, 3.05), who has pitched well this season. The 29-year-old southpaw has given up two earned runs or fewer in seven of his eight turns this year and has worked six innings four times. Peterson has made two starts and one relief appearance against the Yankees in his career, registering 12 strikeouts across 8 2/3 frames.

Fried's total strikeouts prop is set at 5.5 (Over -122/Under -104) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Peterson's is 4.5 (Over -162/Under +122).

Both teams are among the top 10 in home runs this season, with the Yankees leading the majors with 78 blasts and the Mets ranking 10th with 52. Judge is tied for second in baseball with 15 homers, one behind Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Alonso and Lindor lead the Mets with nine apiece. Judge has the shortest odds at FanDuel to homer in the series finale at +200, while Alonso, Lindor and Goldschmidt are +420.

The Yankees are -165 favorites (wager $165 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +139 (wager $100 to win $139) underdogs. The total is 9, with the Under at -114 and the Over at -106.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Mets-Yankees on Sunday.

NEW YORK METS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 5/18 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -165

The Yankees win in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+123)

The Yankees cover in 43% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9

The Over hits in 61.1% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.5, Mets 4.4