MLB picks, odds, predictions: Dodgers vs. Phillies expert best bets for Tuesday, July 21 include Zack Wheeler

Two of the NL's best will square off in primetime on Tuesday, July 21, when the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second contest of a three-game set. The Phillies won the opener 10-7 behind a big performance from Trea Turner and are hoping to clinch the series, while the Dodgers try to get some momentum back after losing for the sixth time in their last 10 games. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on TBS, but there could be some weather delays with storms brewing in the Northeast.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is seeing value on the Dodgers as they win outright in 56% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. The model entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. However, before locking in your picks for Dodgers vs. Phillies, you should see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is betting for this contest.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting. Here's a look at his best bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies on Tuesday.

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Dodgers vs. Phillies best bets

Zack Wheeler Under 18.5 outs (-153, DraftKings)

Justin Wrobleski Under 5.5 hits allowed (+105, DraftKings)

Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies' bats were able to do enough Monday night for the win, so the Dodgers will be looking to rebound on Tuesday behind southpaw Justin Wrobleski. It won't be easy with Zack Wheeler on the other side for the Phillies, who has been performing so well since coming back off the injured list that he's now thrust himself into the Cy Young conversation. It's tough to go against Wheeler at home here, especially without one of the Dodgers aces on the other side, and the price reflects that with the Phillies being the slight home favorite against a tough Dodgers team.

I am not seeing any Wheeler to record the win props available yet, but I would like to play that around +135 or better if possible. If you believe the Phillies can win this one, then I'd much rather bet on Wheeler getting the win and having a great start, instead of just them to win on the money line for 50 cents worse

Zack Wheeler Under 18.5 outs (-153)

I do think Wheeler can have a good start, but one of the main issues is there is a lot of rain in the forecast for the Philadelphia area this afternoon. If that rain were to roll in around the middle of the game, things could get very dicey for keeping starting pitchers in after a delay, and a suspended game would get us the win. Not to mention this is a tough lineup to face, one that will work the count, take pitches and make life miserable if you're missing your spots. I love what Wheeler has done so far this year, but betting to keep him Under six innings is certainly something I'm interested in with the weather playing a big part of how I'm looking at this game tonight. If you only have 17.5 available as your line, I'm fine taking a half unit shot on the Under at good plus odds with the same line of thinking that this game might be shortened and it's a tough lineup anyways.

Justin Wrobleski Under 5.5 hits allowed (+105)

I've got a similar angle here as the Wheeler Under, where we think this game may be shortened. At the same time, getting six hits against this solid, young southpaw while the Phillies have been one of the worst offenses against lefties might be a bit tougher than we would think. They have a .685 OPS against left-handed pitchers on the year and Wrobleski normally can get pretty deep in the game, but that also contributes to his hits allowed so a shorter outing would be perfect.

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