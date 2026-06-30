MLB picks, odds, predictions: Tigers vs. Yankees expert best bets for June 30 include Paul Goldschmidt

The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees meet in the second game of their three-game set on Tuesday, June 30 with the home team trying to snap a five-game losing streak. The Yankees were swept in a four-game set over the weekend at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, and fell to Detroit 7-3 in Monday's game. The Tigers are giving the ball to Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.32 ERA), who is potentially going to be a trade target for contenders. New York is rolling with Cam Schlittler (8-4, 1.62 ERA), who is a Cy Young contender. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Before locking in your MLB bets for Tigers vs. Yankees, be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a sizzling 25-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. You should also see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is betting for Tuesday's game before making your bets.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting.

Here's a look at Magliocca's best bets for Tigers vs. Yankees on Tuesday.

Tigers vs. Yankees best bets

Tigers team total Over 3.5 runs (+100, Caesars): 0.5u

Paul Goldschmidt 1+ walks (+190, Fanatics): 0.5u

The reigning AL Cy Young, Tarik Skubal, and current Cy Young frontrunner, Cam Schlittler, square off in a must-see matchup in the Bronx. It's been a terrible run for the Yankees, who dropped another game last night and now have to face Skubal to avoid losing the series in short order. Schlittler was brilliant two starts ago against the Reds, striking out 13 batters across six innings with just four hits allowed and no earned runs, but last time he was touched up a little bit against the Red Sox. He gave up a home run and four runs but all went as unearned thanks to an "error" at third base, albeit the ball was hit at over 110 mph. It wouldn't surprise me if we saw a low scoring game that came down to a couple of runs near the end, being we have two absolute stud pitchers on the mound, but maybe a "zig when they zag" approach will work tonight.

Tigers team total Over 3.5 runs (+100)

Schlittler has been great this season but regardless, we're getting a 3.5 team total for the away team in Yankee Stadium with hot weather and winds pushing out. It's the middle of summer, which is some of the best hitting weather we will see in the Bronx all year, so it's tough to not bet on this even if I think Schlittler could have a great start. I don't love betting against my team and rooting for Schlittler to get hit up for some runs, but the price is showing some strong value tonight on the fourth run and I can't ignore it. Worst comes to worst, we lose the play but I help the Yankees get back on the winning ways?

Schlittler also got knocked around a little bit last time in Boston, allowing a home run and some hard hit balls. While I don't necessarily expect that to continue here, we have a 3.5 team total when the Yankees have to pitch to the Tigers for nine full innings and we've seen what a disaster the New York bullpen has been of late. It also looks like David Bednar will still be missing for this game, as he's out on paternity leave, thinning the bullpen out even more. I'll go a half unit because I do think Schlittler could just take the game over and dominate a lineup that has little experience against him, going Over his outs and K lines. Based simply on the price and line of this team total, it's a must play tonight.

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Paul Goldschmidt 1+ walks (+190)

When Goldy and Skubal faced off in the last matchup, the righty slugger took the ace deep twice while lefties Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger were hitless. Both continue to struggle with the bat of late too, so whoever Goldy is going to hit in front of while likely provide a much softer matchup for Skubal than the left vs. right matchup against the Yankees first baseman. Skubal has actually been worse against lefties this year and dominated righties, but avoiding the big righty bat atop the Yankees order would be prudent of him. Goldschmidt also owns a walk rate above 11% against left-handed pitching to this point in the season, a good bit higher than last year, but Skubal really does not walk many batters so I'll keep this to a half unit bet. It's worth a shot in a spot where I am expecting Detroit to pitch very carefully to the slugger if he comes up with men on base.

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Worth noting

Spencer Torkelson resides on the tougher side of his strikeout split here, with a near 34% K rate against righties this year. He faces off with Schlittler from the right side of the plate, which is where the better underlying metrics live for the ace starter, and despite a slightly higher strikeout rate against lefties, there is good reason Torkelson is -115 to strike out at least twice tonight. The first at-bat strikeout price is near even money so I'll pass on it at that price, but keep an eye out because we may get a sneaky good price on his at-bat strikeouts line tonight.

On the other side, I don't dislike taking Skubal for the full game strikeout total, or honing in on Jazz Chisholm Jr. for some strikeouts tonight in the left on left matchup where he's really struggled.