MLB picks: Padres vs. Phillies expert best bets for Tuesday, June 2 include Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Tuesday, June 2, with both teams having had the day off on Monday. San Diego lost two of three against the Washington Nationals in its last series and has dropped seven of its last 10 games. Philadelphia fell short in two of its three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has played .500 baseball over its last 10 games. These two squads were expected to be postseason contenders but the Phillies have some ground to make up while the Padres are still chasing the Dodgers in the NL West.

If you're interested in MLB betting, you can check out the latest projections for Padres vs. Phillies from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. However, you should also see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is locking in for Tuesday's game before making your bets.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting. Here's a look at his best bets for Padres vs. Phillies on Tuesday.

Padres vs. Phillies best bets

Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-114)

Bryce Harper Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130)

Tuesday's TBS game between the Phillies and Padres is a rematch of last week, with Aaron Nola on the mound hosting Randy Vasquez in Philly this time. Vasquez has been better than expected, but is still overperforming compared to some of his underlying metrics and I think he's due for some more regression here after the Phillies got to him for four runs last time. The projections like Nola to have a strong start after he threw a quality start against this lineup last time out, but I'm not so sure I believe he can do it twice in a row after some rocky performances this year. I guess I'll wait to reserve judgment, but I'm not feeling strongly about backing him on any pitcher props tonight. I side with the Phillies and the Under here as these are two strong bullpens, but I've found some value in the prop markets that are too good to ignore.

Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Where I will go is to some left-handed hitters in this Philadelphia lineup being that Vasquez has been more than 30 points worse against lefties to the tune of a .268 batting average with 34 hits and 10 walks allowed in 33 innings. Schwarber is still one of the best left-handed sluggers in baseball, and he should be hitting near the top of the order here. This is a positive shift in the ballpark over the last matchup with Vasquez in San Diego as well. The Over on 1.5 hits, runs and RBI prop is perfect here for Schwarber, and at the current price, I'm finding some value on backing that he does well in this matchup. Even if he has to face the bullpen with multiple lefties available, I trust Schwarber to give us a good at-bat, as he's been better against lefties with a .266 average and seven home runs in just 80 at-bats.

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Bryce Harper Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

To go along with Schwarber is Harper, who I won't dive too deep into since he crushed a first inning home run off Vasquez in that last start. I'm going to ride the hot hand here and if Schwarber is to get on base, at least it gives Harper some men on base to work with. At this price, it's still showing some value. Harper is now hitting over .290 against right-handers, with a near .990 OPS, and he turned in a solid month of May, hitting .258 with seven home runs and 17 walks while striking out just 24 times. After scuffling for a few games to end the month, Harper gets to see a familiar face with Vasquez on the mound, and I love that he did damage off him when they faced off last week.

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