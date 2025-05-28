The Philadelphia Phillies took the first game of their three-game set with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and can secure a series victory when they send ace Zack Wheeler to the hill on Wednesday. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper's status for the game is unclear after he was hit on the elbow by a pitch from Atlanta starter Spencer Strider on Tuesday. First pitch for Wednesday's game is set for 6:45, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA) has been his typical excellent self this season. He enters Wednesday eighth in fWAR among all starting pitchers and 13th in ERA, and three of the pitchers ahead of him on the WAR leaderboard have made one more start than him. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Wheeler is set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts for Wednesday, with the Over priced at -150 and the Under at +115. The model gives the Over a 3.5/5 rating, projecting 6.9 Ks for the veteran righty.

Atlanta counters with AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67). The young right-hander has been serviceable for Atlanta, making eight starts in the big leagues after being sent to Triple-A to open the season. His last start did not go well, however, as the Washington Nationals jumped him for seven runs in just three innings. DraftKings has him set at O/U 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced -105 and the Under at -130. The model rates the Over as 4/5, as it projects him at 5.2 punchouts.

Philly DH Kyle Schwarber once again has the shortest odds to hit a home run at +300. He's followed by a handful of Braves -- Matt Olson (+475), Austin Riley (+500), Marcell Ozuna (+500) and Ronald Acuna (+550), with Max Kepler (+500) being the only other Phillie in that range. Note that Harper is not listed in the home run odds, as it's currently unclear whether he'll be available for the game.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Wednesday's Braves-Phillies game.

ATLANTA BRAVES at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 5/28 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Braves +129

Atlanta wins in 44% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-168)

Atlanta covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-116)

The Over hits in 66.4% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 4.8, Braves 4.6