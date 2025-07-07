Two potential playoff teams open a three-game series on Monday when the Philadelphia Phillies (53-37) visit the San Francisco Giants (49-42). Both teams are coming off series wins. The Phillies had two players (Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler) named to the MLB All-Star Game on Sunday, while the Giants will have three representatives (Robbie Ray, Randy Rodriguez and Logan Webb) in Atlanta next week. First pitch for Monday's game is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown on MLB Network.

If you're a sports fan interested in MLB betting and are looking for the latest Phillies vs. Giants odds, MLB player props and MLB best bets today, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about Saturday's contest.

Landon Roupp (6-5, 3.48 ERA) gets the start for San Francisco. The right-hander has held his own in his first full season as a member of the big league rotation. He's won three of his last five starts, although he lasted just four innings in his most recent outing at Arizona. FanDuel Sportsbook has his strikeout prop set at 4.5, with the Over priced at +106 and the Under at -134. The model has a slight lean to the Over.

The Phillies counter with Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.68). A notable snub from the All-Star team, Sanchez is having by far his strongest season yet. The left-hander enters Monday 11th in the NL in fWAR among starting pitchers. He's set at O/U 5.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced at +102 and the Under at -136. The model also leans to the Over for Sanchez.

Kyle Schwarber has the lowest price on the FanDuel odds board to hit a home run at +430. He's followed by Matt Chapman (+560), Rafael Devers (+630), Bryce Harper (+630), Willy Adames (+700) and Heliot Ramos (+800).

The Phillies are -140 favorites (wager $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Giants are +118 underdogs (wager $100 to win $118). The total currently sits at 7.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Phillies vs. Giants, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections and predictions for Giants vs. Phillies on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES vs. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS | 7/7 | 9:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies -140

Philadelphia wins in 57% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Giants +1.5 (-156)

San Francisco covers in 62% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-105)

The Over hits in 54.8% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 4.5, Giants 3.8