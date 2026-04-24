Baseball fans have plenty to look forward to on Friday, April 24, with 14 games on the docket, including a high-profile clash between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. While Cubs-Dodgers could attract most of the attention for those interested in MLB betting, SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson has issued his best bets for Friday's slate, including a few money line bets.

An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, the NBA and MLB. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, Thompson is up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA. You can find more of his picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Here's Adam Thompson's best bets and analysis for Friday's MLB games, all from the expert who is on an 11-4 run over his last 15 MLB picks.

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Best MLB picks for Friday

Angels money line vs. Royals (-105)

Pirates money line vs. Brewers (-133)

Marlins first 5 innings money line vs. Giants (-115)

Angels money line vs. Royals

Last year, Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi posted a 2.93 ERA in 16 home starts but was 1-8 with a 5.04 ERA in 17 on the road. New year, same issues: 3.27 in two starts at home compared to 7.62 in three away.

But look at the lineups he's faced: The Cubs, Braves and Yankees in succession. His last start, he blanked a potent Padres order for six innings. Here, he gets a break against a Royals team that ranks 27th in OPS vs. left-handers.

On the flip side, the Angels own an .816 OPS vs. LHPs the last two weeks, and Kansas City starter Noah Cameron has given up five runs in back-to-back starts.

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Pirates money line vs. Brewers

Since getting knocked out the first inning by the Mets on Opening Day, Paul Skenes is 3-0 with a 1.27 ERA over four starts. The Brewers gave Skenes trouble twice last year, putting up four runs in each game at Milwaukee. In Pittsburgh, however, he mowed them down.

Milwaukee's offense has sputtered, but the bigger issue for the Brew is the bullpen. Usually a team strength, the pen ranks 24th in WHIP, 27th in average and the last two weeks has a 6.14 ERA. Brandon Woodruff has struggled the second time through lineups, so it's likely the bullpen plays a key role. Pittsburgh's pen has been far better and the order is hitting better, too. We'll ride recent trends.

Marlins first 5 innings money line vs. Giants

Sandy Alcantara posted a 5.36 ERA in 31 starts for the Marlins last season, but Miami didn't give up on him and now he's regained the form with a 2.80 ERA through five games. Over the first five innings, he has a 5.40 ERA in the opening frame but allowed only three earned runs in innings 2-5 combined.

Giants starter Adrian Houser has allowed four runs in three straight starts and has a 6.75 ERA in both the first and second innings, and a 9.82 ERA in the fifth. Neither team is mashing right now, but the Giants rank dead-last in home OPS (.560) and are averaging 2.6 runs per game at Oracle Park. Miami's a respectable 16th in road OPS.

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