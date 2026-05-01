There's no shortage of bets to be made on Friday, May 1, as the month kicks off with a full 15-game schedule, with top matchups like the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers facing off with the St. Louis Cardinals. With so many games on the docket, those interested in MLB betting need to see what MLB picks SportsLine expert Adam Thompson has issued for Friday's slate, including a pair of money line bets.

An analytics-driven exploiter of matchups, Thompson specializes in the NFL, the NBA and MLB. He also has delivered consistent winners in college basketball, horse racing and golf. Over the past two seasons, Thompson is up over 70 units in MLB and over 60 units in the NBA. You can find more of his picks at SportsLine, and in the member-exclusive SportsLine Discord server, a community of sports betting enthusiasts and SportsLine experts.

Here's Adam Thompson's best bets and analysis for Friday's MLB games, all from the expert who is on an 13-8 run over his last 21 MLB picks.

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Best MLB picks for Friday

Blue Jays money line vs. Twins (-105)

Mets-Angels over 9 total runs (-110)

White Sox money line vs. Padres (+130)

Blue Jays money line vs. Twins

I've had a lot of W's over the years fading Patrick Corbin, but the Blue Jays have figured something out with him, and his success has skyrocketed. Over his last three starts, he's gone between 4 2/3 and 5 2/3 innings and allowed 1-2 runs in each with no home runs given up.

Minnesota isn't hitting left-handers well and Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-3, 6.84 ERA in April) and the Twins' bullpen (5.84 ERA since April 15) will give up runs. Toronto was embarrassed by its performance in Thursday's 7-1 loss and will be focused to bounce back.

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Mets-Angels Over 9 total runs

Juan Soto came back and the Mets immediately snapped a 12-game losing streak. But now they've lost five of six again, scoring three runs or less in four of them. If they can't score here, however, the season might be just about lost. Angels starter Walbert Urena was 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA in April and the bullpen owns a 7.36 ERA since mid-April, worst in the league.

In the Angels' last 13 games, the team has scored 0-2 runs seven times and seven-plus runs five times. In a bullpen game vs. a mediocre Mets lineup with the wind blowing out, the Over is the play.

White Sox money line vs. Padres

Teams are hitting .151 off White Sox LHP Noah Schultz, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound rookie. His best start was in California (aka, warmer than Chicago) and now he's back to face a Padres lineup that's 27th in OPS vs. southpaws.

In five starts, Padres starter German Marquez has blanked the competition twice and allowed four runs in each of the other three. The Sox have an .819 OPS vs. RHPs over the last two weeks. There's no relief from a Padres bullpen with a 6.69 ERA over that same span.

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