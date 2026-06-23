MLB picks: Proven expert is expecting runs in Dodgers vs. Twins as he reveals best bets for Tuesday

The Twins host the Dodgers on Tuesday night on TBS, and the pitching matchup will be the key to how it plays out -- and which wagers are successful. Justin Wrobleski against Kendry Rojas doesn't have the name recognition a Dodgers game would normally bring to the table, but the lefties have been solid at the MLB level this year. The matchup also makes for some interesting angles we can take to bet on this game. L.A. won a tight 2-1 affair Monday night, with the only runs coming on a solo homer from Shohei Ohtani, who led off the game with a bomb, and a Freddie Freeman blast later in the game.

First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis. The latest Dodgers vs. Twins odds list Los Angeles as the -178 money line favorite, with Minnesota priced as a +148 underdog, and the Over/Under for total runs is set at 9.

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You also have to check out what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is betting for Tuesday's game before making your bets. Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting.

Here's a look at his best bets for Dodgers vs. Twins on Tuesday.

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Dodgers vs. Twins best bets

Dodgers -1.5 (+102, Caesars, 0.5 units)

Dodgers Team Total Over 4.5 runs (-132, Caesars, 0.5 units)

Tommy Edman Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-115, MGM, 0.5 units)

I won't put it past either the left-handed Ohtani or Freeman to continue having success at the plate Tuesday night, but this isn't a great matchup if we get the Rojas we saw earlier in the season. I say that because Rojas is coming off the IL to make just his second start of the year, and while he looked dominant during his previous stint in the majors, he also just made a rehab appearance and gave up five runs on five hits in less than two innings of work.

His velocity was up to 96 mph, so he's probably feeling fine physically regardless of the poor results, but it's still not all that encouraging to see that just before he faces one of the best lineups in baseball. He threw just 33 pitches in that appearance, so I would say this one will max out at three innings with the more likely outcome being two. That would allow him to work through at least the three big lefties of Ohtani, Freeman, and Max Muncy.

Joe Ryan was supposed to start this game but was scratched because he isn't feeling well, so this one is on Rojas and the Twins' bullpen. That would normally would be fine if you could get four or maybe five innings from Rojas like earlier in the year, but that's not going to happen tonight, putting major strain on the rest of the Minnesota bullpen.

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On the other side, Minnesota's offense has done nothing against lefties for most of the season, producing a .648 OPS since May 1. Wrobleski grades out better lately with a 3.01 xFIP in the past month, which is the best of any pitcher on today's slate. He doesn't walk many batters, which helps keep unnecessary trouble off the bases.

The Dodgers have a talented bullpen to back him up, even if it has under-performed for much of the year, and I'll take them to lock down a win if it's close. However, with how much heavy lifting the Minnesota bullpen will have to do, the Dodgers could stake him to a nice lead.

Tommy Edman Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Edman has seven hits in 17 at-bats since returning to MLB action, and he continued to roll Monday night with another multi-hit effort. I'm backing him tonight, with him projected to hit in the heart of the Dodgers order, and he should have some RBI chances in facing the Twins bullpen.

We get him on the away team here and at a price that's better than many of those around him in the same lineup. Edman has a .366 xwOBA right now, and I'm going to ride that momentum until he starts to fall off.

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