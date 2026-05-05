This week's TBS Tuesday night game features the Dodgers against the Astros with L.A.'s Shohei Ohtani on the mound. This is an old AL West division rivalry Ohtani knows well. Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are all still with Houston despite a lot of lineup turnover, and Daikin Park -- formerly Minute Maid -- might have a new name, but Ohtani hasn't pitched in any other stadium more often as a visitor. He hasn't had a lot of success pitching in Houston, though that could be a product of facing a once-great Astros lineup, so Tuesday will tell if this is truly a house of horrors for the Dodgers' starter.

If you're interested in MLB betting, before you lock in any Dodgers vs. Astros wagers, make sure you see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is playing for this game. Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who is up 133.4 units dating back to the 2022 MLB season on straight bets, prop betting and parlay betting. Here's a look at his best bets for Dodgers vs. Astros on Tuesday.

Wager on Dodgers vs. Astros on Tuesday with the DraftKings promo code.

Tigers vs. Braves best bets

There will at least be one less thing to worry about for the Dodgers on Tuesday, with manager Dave Roberts already saying that Ohtani will only pitch in this game, taking a rest from batting after going hitless in five straight games. Roberts also mentioned the body language and approach from Ohtani at the plate Monday being a deciding factor in restricting him to just pitching Tuesday, so maybe that criticism will help push him to have a great start.

Kyle Tucker Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Tucker looked right at home Monday night back in his old ballpark, blasting a 94-mph fastball for a home run to right field and picking up another hit and RBI along the way. The multi-hit effort continued his recent success, as he has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games and has hit the Over on the 1.5 hits, runs and RBI line in seven of those efforts.

Last time Ohtani pitched and wasn't in the batting order, Tucker was bumped up to the cleanup spot, and I'm expecting the same thing here tonight, which should slightly boost his opportunities. Being on the away team with all nine team at-bats helps our case too, and that likely gives Tucker at least a few innings to face what has been one of MLB's worst bullpens of late. I'm going to ride the hot hand here at a price better than -120, which is showing some really good value.

Check out our bet365 promo code to see the great new offer available when you wager on MLB player props.

Dalton Rushing Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI



Speaking of the batting order when Ohtani doesn't hit, Rushing assumed leadoff duties last time, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that happen again here. We'll get the leadoff man on the away team at just a -110 price, and this is a guy who has power potential -- he's not just a slap hitter who might need his teammates' help to drive him in. Rushing has hit six home runs off right-handed pitchers in just 39 plate appearances, which is a staggering figure by itself. He can do it against lefties, too, with five hits in 15 at-bats, making him far more scary.

Rushing should be fine against any left-handed relievers the Astros want to try to use against him, with the only worry really being an Ohtani pinch-hit appearance if it's a close game and a big spot. Still, the price warrants at least a half unit.

Back Rushing to have a big game for the Dodgers with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Zach Cole 2+ strikeouts



Cole missed nearly all of April after breaking a toe when being struck with a pitch in Triple-A ball. He has since rehabbed and made his first start of the year Monday. He struck out twice and hit a home run, so it was a bit of good and bad for him, but going against a starter like Ohtani, it will be tough to not swing and miss. Especially for a guy still getting his timing down from coming off the IL and then ascending quickly to MLB level. I like the plus odds on the second strikeout for this kid Monday.

Between his rehab in Class-A ball and Monday's performance, Cole has struck out at least once in six of his last seven games. You can imagine the pitching at Class-A was nothing like what he will see tonight from Ohtani.

Bet on Dodgers vs. Astros and more MLB action with the latest BetMGM promo code.

Cam Smith 2+ strikeouts

Smith has really struggled to avoid strikeouts of late, with multiple punchouts in six of his last 10 games, even going for three strikeouts in two rough efforts. Ohtani features a sickening sweeper with a near 45% whiff rate thus far along with a fastball averaging nearly 98 mph, both of which Smith has shown issues against. The sweeper will be the key, though, and I like Ohtani to torment the righties near the bottom of the order in Brice Matthews and Smith, along with Cole from the left side.