Two of the more recent World Series champions do battle in Texas when the Texas Rangers visit the Houston Astros in an American League West matchup. The Astros, who won the World Series in 2022, sit atop the AL West while the Rangers, the 2023 champs, are in third place. The Rangers took Friday's series opener 7-3 behind homers from Adolis Garcia and Wyatt Langford. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET, and the game will be available nationally on FOX.

Saturday features an awesome pitching matchup as Jacob deGrom (9-2, 2.29 ERA) starts for Texas while Houston counters with Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.90 ERA). DeGrom is healthy and is an All-Star once again, and he is coming off five innings of three-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels. Valdez isn't an All-Star, though he has the numbers to be one. He gave up four runs over six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start.

DraftKings Sportsbook has both deGrom and Valdez set at over/under 6.5 strikeouts for Saturday. DeGrom's Over is +120 and his Under is -155. Valdez's Over is +100 and his Under is -130. The SportsLine model leans to the Under for both pitchers.

Astros first baseman Christian Walker is the favorite to hit a home run at +425. He's followed by Isaac Paredes (+450), Corey Seager (+550), Jose Altuve (+550), Jake Burger (+600) and Cam Smith (+600).

TEXAS RANGERS at HOUSTON ASTROS | 7/12 | 7:35 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Astros -124

Houston wins in 55% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-223)

Texas covers in 69% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 6.5 (-120)

The Over hits in 64.7% of simulations

Projected score: Astros 4.1, Rangers 3.9