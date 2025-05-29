Two teams on hot streaks meet at Daiken Park on Thursday when the Houston Astros welcome the Tampa Bay Rays for the first installment of a four-game series. Both teams have won seven of their last ten games to claw their way into second place in their respective divisions. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Rays-Astros picks or play MLB player props

Shane Baz (4-3, 4.94 ERA) gets the ball for Tampa Bay. The former top prospect is finally healthy after injuries derailed the last four seasons, but the right-hander is struggling on the mound. Baz's pedigree is undeniable, and he's still just 25, but the Rays will need better production from him. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Baz is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts for Thursday, with the Over priced at -138 and the Under at +104. The model likes the Over, giving it a 3.5/5 rating.

Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.58) will start for Houston. The 26-year-old rookie right-hander has made 12 appearances this year, with only six of them coming as a starter. He's yet to exceed 5 2/3 IP as a big leaguer. In his last game, he started and worked 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners. Gusto gave up two runs and struck out six. FanDuel has set his strikeout total at 4.5, with the Over sitting at -126 and the Under at -102. The model likes his Over too, rating it 3.5/5.

Astros first baseman Christian Walker has the shortest odds to homer at +440. He's followed by a gaggle of Rays -- Yandy Diaz (+450), Junior Caminero (+450), Brandon Lowe (+460), Jonathan Aranda (+480) and Josh Lowe (+500). Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes is +540.

The Astros are -116 favorites (wager $116 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Rays are -104 underdogs (wager $104 to win $100). The total is 8 runs. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Rays-Astros, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Thursday's Rays-Astros game.

TAMPA BAY RAYS at HOUSTON ASTROS | 5/29 | 8:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Rays -104

Tampa Bay wins in 52% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Astros +1.5 (-189)

Houston covers in 65% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-119)

The Over hits in 51.1% of simulations

Projected score: Rays 4.7, Astros 4.3