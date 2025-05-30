The Boston Red Sox head south for the first game of a three-game weekend set with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season, with the Red Sox languishing in fourth place in the AL East at 27-31 and the Braves in third place in the NL East at 26-29. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown on Apple TV+.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Red Sox-Braves picks or play MLB player props, check out the latest MLB odds and the predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Boston will send Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.27 ERA) to the hill. The veteran right-hander got a late start to the season after missing all of 2024 with an injury, and the rust hasn't fully been knocked off just yet. That being said, he was brilliant in his last outing, firing seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Giolito is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over at -148 and the Under at +112. The model likes the Over, rating it 4 stars out of 5.

Grant Holmes (3-3, 3.68) gets the ball for Atlanta. The journeyman righty seems to have found a home with the Braves. After a successful 2024 in which he largely operated out of the bullpen, Holmes has moved back into the rotation and has provided a steady hand. He's set at O/U 5.5 Ks, with the Over priced at -148 and the Under at +116. The model rates the Over 3 stars out of 5.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson has the shortest odds to homer at FanDuel at +320. He's followed Ronald Acuna Jr. (+330), Marcell Ozuna (+340), Rafael Devers (+340), Austin Riley (+360), Wilyer Abreu (+420) and Drake Baldwin (+450).

The Braves are -163 favorites (wager $163 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Red Sox are +138 underdogs (wager $100 to win $138). The total is 9.5 runs. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Red Sox-Braves, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Friday's Red Sox-Braves game.

BOSTON RED SOX at ATLANTA BRAVES | 5/30 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Braves -163

Atlanta wins in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-145)

Boston covers in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5 (-119)

The Under hits in 57.9% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 5.0, Red Sox 4.1