Things are rocky for the Boston Red Sox right now. The team is seemingly stuck at .500 despite notable offseason investments in Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman, and Rafael Devers' widely reported refusal to move to first base despite the injury to Triston Casas has become something of a sideshow. To make matters worse, Boston is now on the verge of being swept out of Detroit and has to face Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on Wednesday.

The upstart Tigers won the first game in blowout fashion with a 14-2 shellacking and then won an 11-inning back-and-forth barnburner on Tuesday on a Javier Baez walk-off homer. Now 28-15, Detroit looks like the real deal. The Tigers will send Skubal to the mound for what would be something of a statement sweep, and the left-hander is just the man for the job. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner may actually be even better now than he was last year, pitching to a 2.08 ERA while striking out 32.6% of opposing batters, which would be a career high. At FanDuel, he's set at over/under 7.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced -122 and the Under at -106.

Boston will counter with rookie Hunter Dobbins. The right-hander has looked good in his first four starts with a 2.78 ERA. He fired six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent outing, striking out six in the process. His line at FanDuel for Wednesday is 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced +104 and the Under at -138.

Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter, who crushes right-handed pitching, has the shortest odds to hit a home run at +470. He's followed by first baseman Spencer Torkelson (+560) and outfielder Riley Greene (+600). The Red Sox with the shortest odds to go deep are Bregman (+680) and outfielder Wilyer Abreu (+800).

The Tigers are heavy -222 favorites (wager $222 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Red Sox are +184 (wager $100 to win $184) underdogs. The total is 7, with the Over at -123 and the Under at +103.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Red Sox-Tigers.

BOSTON RED SOX at DETROIT TIGERS | 5/14 | 6:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Red Sox +184

Boston wins in 34% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-122)

Boston covers in 58% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-123)

The Over hits in 69.9% of simulations

Projected score: Tigers 5.4, Red Sox 4.3