The Boston Red Sox look to avoid being swept at home when they host the Los Angeles Angels for a matinee at Fenway Park. L.A. won a pair of one-run games on Monday and Tuesday. It's been a tough year for both clubs, as the Red Sox (29-34) entered the year with high expectations, while the Angels (28-32) seemingly remain unable to get out of their own way. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to see what the best bets for Angels-Red Sox are or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

The Angels will turn to Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.41 ERA) as they look to finish off the sweep. The right-hander enjoyed a breakout 2024 and is turning in another solid season. He's not a typical modern starting pitcher in that he's not an overwhelming strikeout artist, but Soriano is capable of limiting damage, and the Red Sox have the third-highest strikeout rate in baseball (23.8%). At FanDuel Sportsbook, Soriano is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced at -102 and the Under at -125. The SportsLine Projection Model rates the Over 3 stars out of 5, projecting Soriano to notch 4.6.

Boston will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.78). The veteran right-hander has struggled, though he can take solace in the fact that the Angels have scored the 10th-fewest runs in baseball (246, tied with the Padres) and have the second-highest strikeout rate (26.6%). FanDuel sets Giolito at O/U 5.5 Ks, with the Over at +104 and the Under at -130. The model rates the Under at 3/5 stars, projecting Giolito at 5.4 Ks.

Future Hall of Famer Mike Trout is the favorite to hit a home run at +260, followed by a bunch of fellow Angels -- Taylor Ward (+300), Logan O'Hoppe (+330), Zach Neto (+360) and Jorge Soler (+400). Rafael Devers (+400) and Wilyer Abreu (+430) have the shortest odds for Boston.

The Red Sox are -134 favorites (wager $134 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Angels are +115 (wager $100 to win $115) underdogs. The total comes in at 10. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Red Sox-Angels, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Wednesday's Angels-Red Sox game:

LOS ANGELES ANGELS at BOSTON RED SOX | 6/4 | 1:35 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Red Sox -134

Boston wins in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Angels +1.5 (-175)

Los Angeles covers in 64% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Under 10 (-107)

The Under hits in 54.5% of simulations

Projected score: Red Sox 4.9, Angels 4.5