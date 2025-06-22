The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants meet in the finale of their three-game set Sunday afternoon with each team taking one game of the series so far. This matchup has received additional attention due to the Red Sox trading star slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants one week ago. Devers went 0-for-5 in the series opener but hit a two-run home run to provide what would end up being the winning runs in Saturday's 3-2 victory for San Francisco.

Boston will send Lucas Giolito (3-1, 4.73 ERA) to the bump Sunday while San Francisco is countering with Robbie Ray (8-2, 2.68 ERA). After getting rocked for seven runs on eight hits in 12 innings against the Angels to start the month, Giolito has gone six innings in each of his last two starts and allowed just one total run. He has fanned 14 hitters over those two games and his strikeout line is set at 5.5 Sunday, with the SportsLine Projection Model projecting him to go barely Under with 5.3 strikeouts. Ray has been a steady force on the mound for San Francisco but was knocked around a bit in his last start, giving up five hits and three runs in six innings in a 3-2 loss to the Guardians. The model projects Ray to go Under his strikeouts prop, which is set at 7.5.

Devers and teammate Mike Yastrzemski are both +340 at DraftKings Sportsbook to hit a home run. Prior to arriving in San Francisco, Devers had 15 home runs with the Red Sox this season. Yastrzemski has not gone yard in two months, with all five of his home runs this year coming in April. Trevor Story is the most likely Red Sox player to go deep at +475.

The Giants are -159 favorites (wager $159 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Red Sox are +133 (wager $100 to win $133) underdogs. The total is 7.5. You can see the latest model projections, along with expert picks for Red Sox-Giants, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Sunday's Red Sox-Giants matchup.

BOSTON RED SOX at SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS | 6/22 | 4:05 p.m. ET



Money line

Pick: Red Sox +133

Boston wins in 45% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-167)

Boston covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5

The Over hits in 61.6% of simulations

Projected score: Giants 4.5, Red Sox 4.4